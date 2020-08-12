The Experts Are Back in School: Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Returns to the Online Classroom

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–With more than 70 percent of parents concerned about the health and well-being of their child if they return to in-person classrooms this fall, many are considering alternatives. On Monday, August 17th, Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), a trusted education partner for families statewide since 2018, returns to the online classroom to kick off a new school year.

“We are excited to kick off a new year of helping students reach their full potential,” said TVAH Head of School Catherine Groven. “When we welcome students through the virtual doors of our school, they know that they are in a safe place that is preparing them for success without disruption.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, TVAH offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded online sessions, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

TVAH’s Destinations Career Academy provides high school students with the opportunity to explore in-demand career paths in the following Career and Technical (CTE) pathways: Business, Marketing, and Finance; Health Science; and Information Technology. Students gain essential workplace and career skills, including interview preparation, team collaboration, and effective communication to set themselves on a path to continued learning and career success after earning their high school diploma.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. For those looking for an added academic challenge, eligible 11th and 12th graders may take college-level courses through TVAH’s partnership with The University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Eligible students can enroll tuition-free in up to two courses per semester, earning credits towards both their high school diploma and a post-secondary degree.

TVAH’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email, and online discussions, building close partnerships in support of academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

“With concerns about in-person learning due to COVID-19, I’m confident that my daughter has a safe school environment,” said TVAH parent Christi Borchers of Hutto. “Despite everything going on in the world, I know that she has a place to continue her learning this school year.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a safe environment, and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, TVAH offers an education they may not otherwise have access to, with unique course offerings to prepare them for college and career opportunities.

TVAH is still accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit tvah.k12.com, follow TVAH on Facebook, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a full-time online program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

Contacts

AJ Blomberg



Associate, Communications



K12 Inc.



[email protected]

704-776-1639