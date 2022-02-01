The Edge VR Officially Opens Its First Experience Center Using A Groundbreaking Magnetically Tracked VR Platform

First of its kind capabilities for immersive VR and full body tracking

WESTCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emergingtech—The Edge VR has announced its unprecedented ability to rapidly deploy a high-quality, multi-person experience in a room-scale environment using patented magnetic tracking technology. The company has revealed revolutionary technology that tracks players and objects through a proprietary method of precise physical and virtual alignment. When combined with magnetic tracking, this results in a non-occlusive capability to interact with the physical world. This level of versatility is a remarkable advancement in the industry, as The Edge VR system is significantly less expensive and quicker to deploy than competing systems. On average, capital expenditures on The Edge VR’s tracking system are 50% less than competitors using camera-based systems.

Five key components differentiate The Edge VR and their new platform:

1. Full Body Magnetic Tracking – Accuracy is paramount when tracking players and objects in a virtual space. The Edge VR has incorporated a state-of-the art, patented magnetic calibration and distortion correction method, which corrects the steady state distortion present in a space of any size.

2. Occlusion Free – More expensive camera-based systems are prone to player occlusions. The electromagnetic tracking system used by The Edge VR is occlusion free – so there is no line of sight required. This allows for close, immersive interaction impossible with any other tracking solution and needs just one calibration for the electromagnetic tracking system in any given space.

3. Proprietary Alignment Method – The Edge VR has developed a proprietary algorithm that aligns the virtual space to the physical space and is repeatable and accurate to within 5 millimeters.

4. The Experience – Multiple physical interactive components are located within the game space and influence the experience outcome when activated by the players. Some examples include levers and buttons that are adaptively tracked and require no external sensors. These features coupled with The Edge VR’s full body tracking system allow for a higher degree of immersion.

5. Hardware – The Edge VR’s platforms are room scale (20’x20’). Players wear a lightweight harness, perfect for people of different ages and sizes. Experiences are soon to be streamed using new WIFI 6 wireless technology.

“Six years of extensive research and experience in the VR industry have given us a deeper understanding of the current limited offerings and the potential beyond what has been accomplished so far. As a result, we’ve successfully opened up a world of possibilities,” said Adam Anfiteatro, Founder & CEO of The Edge VR. “As an emerging technology, we fully appreciate the limitless possibilities virtual reality presents. After years of research and trial and error, we are excited to see all the pieces come together.”

About The Edge VR: The Edge VR has pioneered a revolutionary magnetic tracking technology optimized for room-scale VR entertainment, training and immersive education sector applications, using patented magnetic calibration and distortion correction methods. This coupled with a wireless display, delivers superior graphics and renders a highly immersive environment. This technology is currently being showcased in The Edge of Space at The Edge VR’s new Experience Center in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, just north of NYC.

