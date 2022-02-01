The Coronation of Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pro as the New King of Ultra-Premium Wireless Gaming Audio Has Begun

Now Available Globally, Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pro Delivers the Ultimate in Audio Immersion with Large, Hand-Matched 50mm Nanoclear Drivers that Produce an Expansive Soundstage, and Best-in-Class Active Noise-Cancellation

THE PROPHECY HAS ARRIVED: https://youtu.be/oxZqUk8B7nU

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its new flagship wireless multiplatform gaming headset – the Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Pro – is now available globally. The coronation of the new king of gaming headsets has begun, with critical acclaim already mounting for the Stealth Pro’s top-rated audio quality, best-in-class active noise-cancellation, and wealth of ultra-premium features for gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PCs, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.





GamesRadar gave the Stealth Pro a 5/5 review score and Editor’s Choice Award, calling it, “A masterpiece of an all-in-one, multi-purpose gaming headset,” while IGN scored it 9/10 and said Stealth Pro, “is one of the best gaming headsets you can buy,” and that it produced, “Some of the best sonics Turtle Beach has ever delivered.” Additionally, Windows Central scored Stealth Pro a 5/5 plus the publication’s The Best Award and said, “Simply put, Turtle Beach has confidently usurped the best Xbox headset crown with the Stealth Pro. Bravo,” and GameTryant gave it a full 10/10 score, saying, “This headset truly lives up to the title of King.”

Designed for Xbox and PlayStation versions of Stealth Pro are available at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $329.99 (€329.99 | £279.99) MSRP.

“Stealth Pro has been crowned the new king of ultra-premium gaming headsets. It delivers the pinnacle gaming audio experience, with sound quality, noise-cancellation, build quality, and comfort that are simply unmatched,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Turtle Beach has been the market leader in gaming audio for the past 13 years based on the high-quality sound and game-winning features we provide at every price point. With Stealth Pro, we’ve brought that expertise and leadership to bear to deliver a superior ultra-premium gaming headset. Our signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers are larger and more powerful for better sound; the Stealth Pro’s adjustable active noise-cancellation eliminates more external noise than the competition; and our TruSpeak™ boom mic reduces more background noise, so your voice comes through clearly.”

With 56% more surface area compared to 40mm drivers, not only are the Stealth Pro’s signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers larger and more powerful to create more bass and a wider soundstage, but they are also hand-matched to eliminate subtle differences between left and right speakers. The Stealth Pro’s optimized ear cup cavities and audio customization options via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app combine to produce a truly detailed soundstage and captivating surround sound, whether using Windows Sonic for Xbox and PC, Sony 3D Audio for PS5, Dolby Atmos, or DTS Headphone:X.

Stealth Pro also features versatile active noise-cancellation, adjustable from full noise-transparency where you can still hear ambient background noise, all the way to 25dB noise reduction to block out most distractions and stay focused. The Stealth Pro’s removable TruSpeak™ boom mic also reduces background noise, plus, the boom mic and dual built-in mics both utilize Turtle Beach’s exclusive S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) technology which is designed to further minimize background noise and only let your voice through.

Premium leatherette and memory foam cushions with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology provide added comfort, while a metal-reinforced headband and zinc alloy frame ensure the Stealth Pro is built to last. Additional features like Dual-Wireless connectivity, Variable Mic Monitoring, Superhuman Hearing®, audio presets, and a variety of customization controls are available via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app which is available for Windows PC and Mac, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices.

For the full list of Stealth Pro features designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience, and for more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other peripherals. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, cybersecurity and information technology, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

