The Cook of Castamar Arrives to HITN

The Cook of Castamar will transport viewers to 1720 Madrid, with exquisite recreations of costumes, scenarios, and historical details, immersing them in a spectacular world of passion, intrigue, and forbidden love

The series, set in the Palace of Castamar during the eighteenth century, follows the life of Clara Belmonte, a talented, agoraphobic cook (played by Michelle Jenner, also protagonist of Isabel) whose life changes forever when she crosses paths with tormented nobleman Diego de Castamar. As the relationship intensifies, their disparity in social class will have Clara and Diego face mounting obstacles, nobility intrigues, and uncover truths that threaten to drive them apart.

“Following the success of Servant of The People and Isabel on HITN, we are very proud to offer Hispanic families another opportunity to be inspired by a series that features characters who are faced with challenges and overcome adverse situations. We are confident that The Cook of Castamar will captivate viewers with its intriguing plot and masterful performances, while offering a journey back in time to the eighteenth century,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions at HITN.

The premiere of The Cook of Castamar is scheduled for May 18 at 9pm ET/PT, and will be repeated on Sunday, May 21 at 9pm ET/PT on HITN.

