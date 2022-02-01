The City of Clearwater Launches New Online Payment System with InvoiceCloud

New portal will give customers enhanced, easy-to-use options to securely pay bills electronically

CLEARWATER, Fla. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The city of Clearwater has chosen InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to launch an enhanced online billing and payment system for Clearwater customers. The new online payment portal launched May 31.

With InvoiceCloud, the city of Clearwater offers customers a more intuitive, convenient, and comprehensive way to pay and manage their utility bills online. The city’s more than 118,000 residents now have the option to pay their utility bills via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and Pay by Text. Customers will continue to have the option to pay bills via phone, check, or credit card—including American Express—on the InvoiceCloud platform.

After creating a secure online account via InvoiceCloud, Clearwater customers can store payment information and schedule payments in advance, view bills online, pay multiple bills at once with the shopping cart feature, and enroll in AutoPay.

Customers enrolled in AutoPay on Clearwater’s previous payment system were required to confirm payment via email every month. InvoiceCloud removes this step from the process, creating a more seamless customer experience. If customers do not wish to create an account, they can still view their bills online and make one-time payments. The InvoiceCloud portal also offers the ability to opt into email and text notifications so that customers can customize their billing communications to receive reminders of upcoming due dates and other updates.

“With InvoiceCloud, we’re pleased to offer our utility customers an easier way to pay their utility bills and to manage their accounts,” said the city of Clearwater’s Director of Utility Customer Service Department, Cynthia Boyd. “We know that paying bills can be a frustrating part of the day, so we’re excited that customers now have numerous, secure payment options within a system that is easy to navigate.”

To make use of these new bill management and payment options, Clearwater customers can enroll on the InvoiceCloud portal here.

About the City of Clearwater:



The city of Clearwater is located on the Gulf of Mexico in the Tampa Bay area. This waterfront city is home to one of America’s best beaches, has a walkable downtown, waterfront parks, great places to dine out, and a state-of-the-art aquarium. You’ll also find the Spring Training home of the Philadelphia Phillies and phenomenal entertainment venues.

About InvoiceCloud:



InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,600 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 84,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



