The Callisto Protocol Comes to Console and PC on Dec. 2 From Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON

Sci-Fi Survival Horror Game from the Creator of Dead Space Now Available for Pre-Order;



Features an All-Star Cast Including Josh Duhamel and Karen Fukuhara

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Striking Distance Studios, Inc. and KRAFTON, Inc. today announced that The Callisto Protocol, a new sci-fi survival horror game from the creator of Dead Space, will launch globally on Dec. 2, 2022. Built by a team of industry veterans led by iconic game director Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror that fuses brutal combat with a deeply human story in a terrifying sci-fi world. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can learn more about The Callisto Protocol, check out a new gameplay trailer, and pre-order now at www.CallistoProtocol.com

Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover the terrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company. Players will need to search their surroundings and adapt their tactics, using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat to survive a mysterious outbreak that has thrown Callisto into chaos.

The game stars Josh Duhamel as Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot trapped deep within Black Iron Prison, and Karen Fukuhara, star of The Boys, who plays a mysterious fellow inmate. More details about the game’s cast and story will be revealed later this year.

“As a game director, there’s nothing more satisfying than taking players on a terrifying ride that stays with them long after they’ve put the controller down,” said Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios. “Survival horror games have been my passion for decades, and I’m excited to take advantage of the latest consoles to take the genre to terrifying new places when we ship The Callisto Protocol later this year.”

Striking Distance Studios is building The Callisto Protocol using a unique design process the team calls “Horror Engineering.” By blending elements of brutality, atmosphere, tension, humanity, and hopelessness, the studio delivers unforgettable scares that keep players’ hearts racing as they survive to escape the horrors of Callisto and Black Iron Prison.

“The team at Striking Distance Studios are masters of their craft, and we are thrilled to share The Callisto Protocol with the world later this year,” said C.H. Kim, CEO of KRAFTON. “At KRAFTON, we empower teams to build incredible experiences that sit at the intersection of art, design, and technology, and Striking Distance Studios is our flagship development team in the western world.”

The Callisto Protocol is available now for pre-orders in Day One, Standard, and Digital Deluxe editions. A Collector’s Edition, available exclusively in the US and Canada at Gamestop and EB Games, includes a limited run Steelbook case, comic book, and ultra-premium collectable statue.

Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON have partnered with Skybound Entertainment as a strategic global marketing and distribution partner for The Callisto Protocol.

About Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios, Inc. is a AAA development studio committed to crafting thought-provoking immersive experiences, driven by a passion for quality and excellence. Based in San Ramon, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area, Striking Distance Studios is helmed by Dead Space and Call of Duty veteran, Glen Schofield. For more information about Striking Distance Studios, please visit www.sds.com or follow the company on Twitter @SD_Studios.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds and 5minlab, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, NEW STATE MOBILE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit www.krafton.com.

About Skybound Entertainment

Established in 2010, Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual properties, extending their stories to further platforms including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, digital content, events, and beyond. The company is home to critically-acclaimed global franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, Superfight, and Impact Winter. For the most up to date information on Skybound, please visit the company on Twitter (@Skybound), YouTube (Skybound), Facebook (@SkyboundEntertainment), Instagram (@skyboundent), and at www.skybound.com.

