The Best VR Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Oculus, HTC VIVE & PS VR Headset Savings Revealed by Save Bubble
Black Friday sales experts at Save Bubble have highlighted the best early VR deals for Black Friday, including deals on HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, Quest, and PSVR headsets
Best VR Headset Deals:
- Shop the latest VR headset deals from a wide variety of brands at Amazon – check live prices on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PS VR and other virtual reality gaming headsets
- Save on VR headsets from Oculus, S VR, and HTC Vive at Gamestop.com – click the link for live prices on best-selling VR headsets like the Oculus Quest, Vive Cosmos, and Playstation VR
- Save up to 31% on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon – check live prices on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Go & Oculus Quest standalone headsets & accessories
- Save on Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headsets & accessories at Verizon – see the live prices on Oculus Quest 2 bundles including VR headsets, touch controllers, glass spacers and more
- Save on Lenovo Mirage VR headsets at Amazon – including a variety of Lenovo-compatible accessories
- Save up to 70% on the latest PlayStation VR (PSVR) headsets & bundles at Amazon – check live prices for VR headsets, games, and compatible accessories
- Save up to 29% on Samsung VR headsets at Amazon – check prices on Samsung Gear, HMD Odyssey and more VR headsets
- Save on HTC VIVE VR systems at GameStop.com – check the latest savings on VIVE Cosmos VR headsets and Cosmos Elite VR systems by HTC
The HTC Vive Cosmos is a tethered VR headset that features six camera sensors, dual 3.4” diagonal screens and 1440×1700 resolution per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other tethered VR headsets include the Valve Index and the PS VR. This type requires a physical connection to a PC or a PS4, in the case of the Playstation VR. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that does not require a PC to use. It has the option of being connected to a PC but it can function by itself without one. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and 6GB of RAM. The resolution for each eye is 1832×1920 with a default refresh rate of 72Hz. However, an experimental 90Hz can be supported by various apps and games, for a smoother experience.
