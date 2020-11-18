The Best VR Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Oculus, HTC VIVE & PS VR Headset Savings Revealed by Save Bubble

Black Friday sales experts at Save Bubble have highlighted the best early VR deals for Black Friday, including deals on HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, Quest, and PSVR headsets

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early VR headset deals for Black Friday, featuring PS VR, HTC VIVE and Oculus Quest and Rift discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best VR Headset Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for hundreds more active savings at the moment. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The HTC Vive Cosmos is a tethered VR headset that features six camera sensors, dual 3.4” diagonal screens and 1440×1700 resolution per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other tethered VR headsets include the Valve Index and the PS VR. This type requires a physical connection to a PC or a PS4, in the case of the Playstation VR. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that does not require a PC to use. It has the option of being connected to a PC but it can function by itself without one. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and 6GB of RAM. The resolution for each eye is 1832×1920 with a default refresh rate of 72Hz. However, an experimental 90Hz can be supported by various apps and games, for a smoother experience.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])