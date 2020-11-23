The Best Gaming Headset Black Friday Deals 2020: PC, PS4 & Xbox Gaming Headset Sales Highlighted by Saver Trends
Black Friday experts have revealed the best gaming headset deals for Black Friday 2020, together with savings on Turtle Beach, Astro, HyperX, SteelSeries & more.
Best Gaming Headset Deals:
- Save up to 31% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart – check live prices on wired and wireless gaming headsets from Astro, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands
- Save up to 61% on highly rated gaming headsets at Amazon – check price reductions on wired & wireless gaming headsets from Logitech, Razer Kraken, HyperX & more
- Save on ASTRO gaming headsets compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, & Xbox at ASTROGaming.com – view live prices on ASTRO’s A20, A40 TR, A50 gaming headset models, and more
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart – save on over-ear headsets with noise-canceling microphones, stereo surround sound and memory foam ear pads
- Save up to 63% on best-selling Xbox gaming headsets at Amazon – check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach, BENGOO, RUNMUS and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One
- Save up to $72 on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart – including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets
- Save up to $80 on Astro gaming headsets at Walmart – check price drops on Astro A10, A40 & A50 gaming headsets with PC, PS4 & Xbox One support
- Save on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart – featuring Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon & Elite premium wireless headsets with DTS:X & surround sound
- Save up to 25% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Amazon – check live prices on highly rated Turtle Beach headsets for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- Save up to $16 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart – check deals on the popular HyperX Cloud series with detachable noise-canceling microphones and built-in audio controls
- Save up to $50 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon – check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more
- Save up to 50% on top-rated gaming headsets at Verizon.com – click the link for the latest deals on gaming headsets & more from brands like Razer, JBL, Skullcandy & more
A gaming headset sends sound directly into your ears and boosts in-game communication. One of the best headsets for any need is the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas with ProSpecs Glasses Relief System. The HyperX CloudX is a solid budget Xbox headset with 53mm drivers and in-line audio control. The Astro Gaming A10 serves as a good PS4 headset choice too.
