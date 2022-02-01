The Best Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless Deals (2022): Top iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, iPad, Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 & More Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals experts at The Consumer Post are identifying the top Verizon deals for Cyber Monday, featuring offers on Apple Watch 8, iPad 10.2 inch, Pixel 7, Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday Verizon deals for 2022 are here. Compare the latest savings on a variety of mobile devices including tablets, smartwatches, Android phones and iPhones for new and for existing customers. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Verizon Apple iPhones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 (with trade) on Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max & 13 mini (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
- Save up to 64% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Total by Verizon Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra phones (with trade) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G smartphones (with trade) (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Verizon Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to $700 on a wide range of Google Pixel phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 7 phones when you trade (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $900 (with trade) on Pixel 7 Pro smartphones & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro phones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Verizon Phone Deals:
- Bring your phone and get a Verizon gift card of up to $500 per line on select plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on top-rated Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Existing customers get a free phone with an additional line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Get a free phone with a new Verizon line (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Verizon Deals:
- Save on a wide range of connected smartwatches (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple Watch 8, SE, Ultra and more fitness watches (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Pro, Air, mini & more iPad models (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on top-rated tablets from Samsung, Apple & more (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $150 on Verizon Fios fiber internet plans & bundles with landline for home (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios TV plans (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
