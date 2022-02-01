The Best Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple Watch Series 8, Series 7, SE, Ultra & More Sales Compared by The Consumer Post
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of the best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2022, together with discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 6 & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watch models when you buy 2 (ATT.com)
- Save up to 25% on a wide selection of Apple Watches (Walmart.com)
- Shop Apple Watches and accessories (Verizon.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 7 & 8 (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 8 when you buy 2 (ATT.com)
- Save up to $50 on Apple Watch Series 8 and accessories (Walmart.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Series 8 watches and accessories (Verizon.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum (41mm & 45mm) smartwatches (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the new Apple Watch Ultra when you buy 2 (ATT.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Ultra 49mm smartwatches and accessories (Verizon.com)
Best Apple Watch SE Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE (40mm and 44mm) smartwatches when you buy 2 (ATT.com)
- Save up to 24% on Apple Watch SE cellular & GPS models (Walmart.com)
- Shop Apple Watch SE 1st Gen & 2nd Gen models (Verizon.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 7 when you buy 2 (ATT.com)
- Save up to 24% on Apple Watch Series 7 models (Walmart.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Series 7 (Verizon.com)
- Shop Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm & 45mm) (Xfinity.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:
- Shop Apple Watch Series 6 watches and accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 6 watches (Walmart.com)
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:
- Save up to 22% on Apple Watch Series 3 (Walmart.com)
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save money this year by using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on checks for coupon codes across more than one hundred thousand online retailers, helping millions of shoppers save money. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
Fitness enthusiasts are recommended to highly consider the Apple Watch as an advanced companion during their workouts, training and overall health monitoring. Newer models such as the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra and SE have the latest features, including more powerful sensors, enhanced features and toughened builds. Those with a tighter budget should consider the Apple Watch 7, 6 and 3, which offer many of the same features and trackers. Sizes vary per generation, with later models having larger displays and sizes. Connectivity options such as GPS and cellular however remain the same.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])