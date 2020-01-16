The Artiphon Orba is a Band in Your Hand that Just Raised $1.4M on Kickstarter

After another record-breaking crowdfund, Artiphon brings their new $99 portable synth, looper, and controller to The NAMM Show

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Orba–With more than 13,000 pre-orders and over $1.4 million raised, Orba by Artiphon sets a new global crowdfunding record for the most musical instrument pre-orders. The public can now reserve an Orba via www.artiphon.com (est. shipping: Q2 2020).

Orba is a $99 portable synthesizer, looper, and MIDI controller that fits in the palm of your hand. Its minimalist design looks like the hybrid between a gaming controller and a bowl of miso soup, and its feather-touch sensitivity translates gestures from fingers and hand movements directly into music. Eight touchpads respond to even the slightest touch, detecting a variety of gestures like tapping, sliding, and vibrato. Additionally, motion sensors let players wave, tilt, and shake to add more sounds and effects.

Orba’s built-in looper lets players create songs in seconds using multiple sounds and playing modes (Drum, Bass, Chord, and Lead). It can be played standalone with its onboard synth and speaker, and also connects wirelessly to mobile devices and computers via USB and Bluetooth MIDI. Orba works with iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android.

Orba is the second smart multi-instrument from Artiphon. The company’s debut product, the INSTRUMENT 1, is the first MIDI controller that lets players strum, tap, bow, slide, and drum any sound on a single device. The INSTRUMENT 1 previously set the record for the highest-raising musical instrument crowdfund ($1.3 million), and was named a TIME best invention of the year.

The company also recently announced new strategic investors. In addition to funding from Warner Music Group’s Boost Fund, Artiphon recently received investment from TechNexus in partnership with Shure. Warner Music Group is one of the music industry’s top three record labels, and Shure is the most trusted name in microphones worldwide.

Founded in 2011 and based in Nashville, TN, Artiphon designs smart instruments for the next billion musicians. Artiphon’s Orba and INSTRUMENT 1 raised over $1 million each on Kickstarter, and the INSTRUMENT 1 was named a TIME Best Invention of the Year. For more information on Artiphon’s instruments and adaptive software, please visit artiphon.com. Connect with Artiphon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and follow the Artiphon Blog.

