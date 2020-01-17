The Action RPG Genre Reaches Level 9000 as DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Blasts Into Stores on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Relive the Tale of Goku in the Ultimate DRAGON BALL Z Action RPG Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading anime video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is now available in the Americas for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM®. Based on the seminal works of the acclaimed DRAGON BALL series creator, Akira Toriyama, the game recounts the adventures of the most powerful Saiyan to have ever lived—the legendary Goku.

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2; DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT immerses players in their favorite DRAGON BALL Z story arcs, enabling them to meet beloved friends, battle powerful enemies, and uncover some long-running mysteries from the DRAGON BALL Z universe along the way. The game’s expansive campaign and abundance of side quests offer endless hours of action and exploration. Beyond the epic battles, players can also experience daily life activities in the DRAGON BALL Z world as they visit memorable locations from the original Z saga and fight, fish, eat, and train as Goku.

“We are excited to invite longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike to experience the most vivid Action RPG presentation of the classic story centered upon the most famous Saiyan, Goku.” said Mark Religioso, Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “In the game, you will master superhuman techniques and form powerful bonds with series stalwarts such as Krillin, Piccolo, and all your favorite DRAGON BALL Z heroes. Now it’s time to embark on your journey to become the ultimate Super Saiyan!”

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available now in the Americas for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM®. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT features English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. For more information regarding DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT or other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

The DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT launch trailer can be found at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/yjUwqz06CRs

Additional DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT assets can be found at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room at: https://www.bneapressroom.com

