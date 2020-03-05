The ABC Kite Fest Flies into 91st Year on March 29 at Zilker Park

The sky is the limit at Austin’s breeziest, family-friendly and free annual festival

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ABC Kite Fest, one of Austin’s most iconic traditions, today announced details for its 91st year, returning to Zilker Park on Sunday, March 29. The festival welcomes more than 40,000 Austinites annually to watch thousands of colorful kites over Zilker Park and to enjoy local eats and drinks, a kite showcase and contest, a children’s concert, and more.





“The ABC Kite Fest is thrilled to welcome families, the Austin community and kite enthusiasts to Zilker Park for one of our city’s favorite traditions,” said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services. “We’re especially excited about this year’s new corporate kite contest, where Austin’s business community will show off their creativity, ingenuity and teamwork in a build-your-own-kite competition. We can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

Highlights for the 91st event include:

MossFest , presented by Texas Mutual: MossFest, a children’s concert held in honor of John “Moss” Pieratt Jr., takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the festival and features artists including the Barton Hills Choir, Mr. Will, Tiarra Girls and Grammy award-winning Grupo Fantasma.

, presented by Texas Mutual: MossFest, a children’s concert held in honor of John “Moss” Pieratt Jr., takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the festival and features artists including the Barton Hills Choir, Mr. Will, Tiarra Girls and Grammy award-winning Grupo Fantasma. The Exchange Club Community Kite Showcase & Contest , presented by CapMetro: With categories including the 50-yard dash and “most unusual kite” as well as expert flyers performing with professional-grade kites, the classic showcase and contest is open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to compete with handmade kites only. For more details on categories and registration, visit the ABC Kite Fest website.

, presented by CapMetro: With categories including the 50-yard dash and “most unusual kite” as well as expert flyers performing with professional-grade kites, the classic showcase and contest is open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to compete with handmade kites only. For more details on categories and registration, visit the ABC Kite Fest website. The Capital Factory Corporate Kite Contest : New in 2020, the inaugural build-your-own-kite team competition includes categories such as kite battle, box kite, and largest and smallest kites. The Corporate Kite Contest takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and participants will have access to an exclusive corporate hospitality tent. Registration and information can be found on the festival’s website here.

: New in 2020, the inaugural build-your-own-kite team competition includes categories such as kite battle, box kite, and largest and smallest kites. The Corporate Kite Contest takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and participants will have access to an exclusive corporate hospitality tent. Registration and information can be found on the festival’s website here. The Kids Club , presented by St. David’s Children’s Hospital: Featuring bounce houses, face painting and more, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages.

, presented by St. David’s Children’s Hospital: Featuring bounce houses, face painting and more, the Kids Club is a day-long activity center for children of all ages. High Flyer Club : For attendees interested in VIP parking, all-day food options and more, the High Flyer Club offers designated parking spots and catered eats from The Funkadelic Brunch. Tickets are available here.

: For attendees interested in VIP parking, all-day food options and more, the High Flyer Club offers designated parking spots and catered eats from The Funkadelic Brunch. Tickets are available here. Pet Zone , presented by H-E-B: An off-leash pet playground enclosure featuring dog-friendly activities including a swimming pool, three-ring jump and tunnel run. Owners and their furry friends can also enjoy the festival with pet caricatures, custom dog tags, demonstrations and more.

, presented by H-E-B: An off-leash pet playground enclosure featuring dog-friendly activities including a swimming pool, three-ring jump and tunnel run. Owners and their furry friends can also enjoy the festival with pet caricatures, custom dog tags, demonstrations and more. Active All Day, presented by Zevia: A new area featuring health and fitness activities, such as rock climbing walls, bungee trampolines and yoga demonstrations, as well as some of Austin’s favorite recreational brands.

“Austin is the kind of place where there are 10 interesting things happening every day, but the ABC Kite Fest has always been one of my favorite days of the year,” said Joshua Baer, CEO and founder of Capital Factory. “I love walking out in Zilker Park and seeing the sky alive with thousands of kites! It’s a true community event that everyone can enjoy and be themselves. Let’s go fly a kite!”

Founded in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin, the ABC Kite Fest is now the longest-running festival of its kind, underwritten by ABC Home & Commercial Services and produced by the Friends of the ABC Kite Fest, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Proceeds from the ABC Kite Fest benefit Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

As the official ride to the ABC Kite Fest, CapMetro is offering additional bus services—including free rides, 15-minute service and on-site drop offs—to help Austinites to reach Zilker Park.

For updates and more information on the festival, VIP experiences, sponsorship or vendor opportunities, download the ABC Kite Fest app on the Apple App Store or Google Play, follow the ABC Kite Fest on Instagram and like the festival on Facebook.

About the ABC Kite Fest

Held each year in March, the ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin’s most beloved, family-friendly traditions. The festival boasts day-long activities for all ages, including the traditional kite-flying contest and showcase, a kids club, pet zone and MossFest, a children’s music concert. Soar into spring and join thousands of Austinites for a free, all-day event filled with kite making, flying and gazing. For more information, visit www.abckitefest.org.

ABC Kite Fest photos and graphics are available on request.

Contacts

Emma Chase



Red Fan Communications



O: (512) 551-9253 C: (512) 917-4319



[email protected]