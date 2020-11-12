The 5 Biggest Beauty Tech Trends Revealed at Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty Tech Forum Virtual Event

Yesterday Perfect Corp. gathered thought leaders across beauty, retail, technology, and media for the Global Beauty Tech Forum virtual event to spotlight the future of beauty tech on the consumer shopping journey.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp.’s franchise event, The Global Beauty Tech Forum, returned virtually on November 11, 2020 with a lineup of industry leaders across beauty, technology, retail, and media to spotlight the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies and their impact on the consumer shopping experience. The robust day of programming included keynote presentations from Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, as well as in-depth interviews and panelist discussions about the impact of advanced beauty technologies for businesses and consumers alike.





Here are 5 of the most fascinating beauty tech trends we learned at the Forum. To start, Chang shared a glimpse into the future of beauty tech, spotlighting five key takeaways:

The importance of adapting and embracing a 360° direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy. AI skin tech is on the rise as the most requested advanced technology solution. How to recreate experiential touchpoints online through one-to-many interactive livestream content and one-to-one personalized beauty consultation experience. How to re-think safe, touch-free experiences in-store with such beauty tech solutions as virtual arm swatch, gesture control, voice command, and face mask detection. How to leverage the power of AI and AR technologies across all consumer touchpoints for a complete omni-channel beauty tech strategy.

There were some exciting announcements made including,

Google’s partnership with Perfect Corp. for the launch of an augmented reality (AR) try-on for YouTube video campaigns. The partnership enables beauty brands to enhance their YouTube campaigns with AR Try On. Beauty brands can run AR Try On campaigns on YouTube (for lips) by giving Perfect permission to provide Google with their AR assets. E.L.F. Cosmetics was featured in a demonstration spotlighting the interactive technology.

Other key learnings from each of the featured discussions include:

Fireside Chat: Digital Technologies and Innovation at The Estée Lauder Companies



The leading beauty conglomerate shared a glimpse into their beauty tech strategy including scalable cross-category innovations, shifts in consumer behavior trends accelerated by COVID-19, and innovative new solutions that play to inclusivity and personalization including foundation shade matching and instant skin analysis for online.

The Personalized Brand Experience



Aveda, Neutrogena, and e.l.f. Cosmetics shared how they are leveraging the power of AI and AR to create interactive, personalized beauty experiences that are driving sales and helping to enhance the customer shopping journey.

The Beauty Shopping Experience, Re-Imagined



Three leading brands and retailers —Ulta Beauty, Clinique, and Madison Reed—showcased the contactless beauty technologies they have adopted online and in-store to meet the demands of the post-pandemic shopper.

The Pulse: The Dawn of Experiential Content



Conde Nast and Meredith Corp. demonstrate how they brought their print and online content to life through hyper-realistic virtual beauty try-ons, introducing an experiential component to engage with readers in a whole new way.

A Chat with the Experts



Key opinion leaders Dr. Jason Emer, Jillian Dempsey, and Sarah Potempa shared their insights into how advanced beauty technology challenged them to transform and adapt to a new type of interactive user experience.

Moving the Beauty Industry Forward with Purpose



Dr. Brooke Carlson of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology shared insight into the latest business implications for the industry including “phygital” retail and how to effectively fuse physical and digital worlds for an impactful consumer experience.

“It was an honor to gather industry trailblazers for such an insightful day about the future of beauty tech,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The Global Beauty Tech Forum shares an exciting glimpse into the future of beauty and how brands, retailers, and consumers are connecting in a whole new way through AI and AR technologies. It’s been inspiring to learn about the unique ways brands—large and small—are re-imagining the consumer shopping experience through this innovative lens to drive business and lean into the changing times.”

For a video archive of all Global Beauty Tech Forum panels and presentations, please browse https://www.perfectcorp.com/stat/events/enu/2020/Q1/btf_event/web.html

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

