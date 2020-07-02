The 127th Canton Fair Concludes, Establishing A New Trade Mechanism Online

GUANGZHOU, China, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 10-day 127th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded with fruitful results and helped promote the development of international trade as well as further opening up of trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event attracted registered buyers from a record-breaking 217 countries and regions.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8743251-127th-china-import-and-export-fair-canton-fair/

“The first virtual Canton Fair broke the limit of time and space for Chinese and international companies to conduct trade cooperation and made great contribution to stabilizing the global supply chain,” said Xu Bing, spokesperson for Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre.

Creating a new form of online exhibition, the 127th Canton Fair has established an intelligent and efficient trade negotiation mechanism using digital technology.

The more than 25,000 exhibitors leveraged a wide array of display options, including graphics, video and 3D, to showcase their wares, in tandem with the presentation of a number of global debuts and smart products. Buyers from around the world, after visiting the exhibition hall, started conversations with sellers on the spot about potential orders or booked appointments to initiate a negotiation.

The live stream showroom launched at the fair provided exhibitors with additional opportunities to engage in enhanced interactive experiences with business partners. Exhibitors have applied customized live stream solutions to present and highlight their competitiveness, for example, creating a virtual reality showroom or displaying a factory’s automated production line. Exhibitors had the option of scheduling their live stream based on the client’s time zone, allowing for the optimization of the experience no matter whether the client originated from the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East or Africa.

The 127th Canton Fair also provided support to exhibitors in their search for win-win business opportunities through 24 promotional events and 64 new product launch events. In one of the highlights of the fair, several leading Chinese e-commerce companies co-hosted a sourcing briefing seminar that helped establish a connection with more buyers by providing more detail.

In addition, the Canton Fair Product Design and Trade Promotion Centre (PDC) hosted 13 themed cloud seminars and organized 20 cloud catwalks at which 33 fashion brands showcased their latest offerings.

Canton Fair will embrace a more diverse and connected world by launching its 128th edition from mid to late October, helping promote multilateral economic exchanges and trade cooperation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-127th-canton-fair-concludes-establishing-a-new-trade-mechanism-online-301087600.html

SOURCE Canton Fair