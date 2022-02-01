The 10th Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group will be Held in Dubai this November

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – August 29, 2022) – The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is taking place on November 23rd and 24th 2022 in Dubai, the UAE.

This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs. With a great lineup of speakers promised.

The conference agenda will focus on the future development of digital assets and their effect on the GCC due to regulations. That will be discussed by regulators from the region in a panel to establish the legal framework for digital assets. Also the effect of NFTs on gaming and how artificial intelligence will help with the growth of NFTs.

The Global Blockchain Congress will feature more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 sponsors, 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.

The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 150 investors and 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds).

The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in SouthEast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.

“Our experience with Agora was exceptional. Every promise exceeded, every opportunity to engage with the right funds exploited. But the real key was that it was all so well curated. Having done so many of these events I have never had such a high hit rate! Of the 22 funds we spoke to we had 20 with a strong fit. The dinner was a hit and the time we enjoyed in the Cleopatra Suite will create lifelong relationships.”

– Jay Moore, Prasaga – Co-Founder & Chief Collaboration Officer

Jay Moore, Prasaga – Co-Founder & Chief Collaboration Officer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/134808_5aadeee864251bf1_001full.jpg

For participation apply here: https://bit.ly/10th-GBC

Elisha Patel

[email protected]

+971585417889

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134808