TeraBox’s Owner Flextech Inc. Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Signifies platform’s continued commitment to information security management

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flextech Inc., the parent company of the cloud-based storage solution provider TeraBox, today announced that it received the esteemed International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2013 certification, indicating that it meets the ISO standard for information security management systems in aspects like IT infrastructure operation, business planning, and sales management.

Operating internationally as an independent, nongovernmental organization, the ISO developed and maintains an information security standard, requiring businesses to meet certain requirements related to managing information security threats. With the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, organizations commit to developing, implementing, maintaining, and regularly improving an information security management system (ISMS).

“We offer large-capacity cloud storage to our users, and our goal is to provide a safe and convenient place for them to keep their files,” said Sueki Yuto, president and CEO of Flextech Inc. “We feel very proud and excited to have achieved our ISO 27001:2013 certification, which provides an independent assurance of our commitment to bring the best quality services to our users, and to meet and exceed the highest standards of information security management.”

TeraBox has surpassed 20M downloads worldwide. Outperforming competitors, TeraBox gives each of its users 1TB of free cloud storage space. Creating a seamless user experience, TeraBox also automatically syncs files across devices and backs up photos and videos, as well as saves to the local storage on users’ devices to protect their memories in the event a device is damaged or lost.

Available for download on Android, iOS and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user’s device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

Contacts

Quinn Blackwolf



The Hoffman Agency



[email protected]