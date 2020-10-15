Tencent Plans to Expand Use of Spectra7 Technology

Demonstration at ODCC in Beijing Highlights 200Gbps and 400Gbps Active Copper Cables for Future Data Center Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(TSX-V:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Tencent demonstrated 200Gbps and 400Gbps Active Copper Cables (ACCs) enabled by Spectra7’s technology at China’s Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) conference held in September in Beijing.

Tencent recently completed qualification of these 200Gbps Spectra7 enabled cables and has now begun an initial trial run network deployment. Tencent is already using Spectra7 enabled ACC cables in its data centers for 25Gbps server interconnect.

The 200Gbps demonstration showed a Spectra7 enabled ACC “splitter cable” connecting from a 200Gbps top-of-rack (ToR) switch port to 2 separate servers with 100Gbps ports. The signaling in the cable was 50Gbps PAM4. This architecture is being widely planned in China for next generation deployments. Tencent also demonstrated a 400Gbps QSFP-DD PAM4 Spectra7 based ACC for future applications.

“We are thrilled that Tencent is expanding the use of Spectra7 technology in future data center deployments,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “They are a huge proponent of our GaugeChangerTM product, and we appreciate their visionary technology leadership.”

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

