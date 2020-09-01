Television Academy Announces Corporate Partners for the 2020 Emmy® Awards Season

Kia Motors America Goes Primetime With First-Ever Emmy Partnership

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2020EmmyCorporatePartners–The Television Academy announced today its official roster of new and returning corporate partners for the 2020 Emmy® Awards season, which includes Kia Motors, Ferrari Trento, FIJI® Water, IMDb, Ketel One Vodka, Living Spaces, Lyft, PEOPLE®, Sterling Vineyards and United Airlines®.

For the first time, Kia Motors will serve as the official automotive partner of the 2020 Emmy Awards Season, the Television Academy and Television Academy Foundation, along with ABC’s telecast of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Kia Motors America is celebrating its Emmy partnership with the all-new Kia K5 mid-size sedan. Kia has been named the No. 1 brand in initial quality, mass market, six years in a row by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study. Kia offers a complete range of models—sold through a network of more than 750 dealers throughout the U.S.—including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.

Ferrari Trento, Italy’s most iconic sparkling wine producer, is returning for their sixth year as the official sparkling wine of the 2020 Emmy season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrari would like to recognize people around the world who have risen to so many challenges in the face of such significant adversity. Ferrari salutes storytellers who use the power of television to comfort, to connect and to create positive social change by bringing inspiring and provocative content to viewers around the world.

FIJI Water, the No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand in the United States, will return for the seventh consecutive year as the official water partner of the 2020 Emmy season. Celebrating television—a medium that audiences have continued to turn to throughout the pandemic—is an honor for FIJI Water, as is the ability to hydrate Earth’s finest nominees.

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content is an official sponsor of the 2020 Emmy season. For fans who missed the Emmys ceremony or who just want to relive all the best moments from the night before, IMDb will host IMDb LIVE After the Emmys, providing a morning-after recap starting at 2:00 p.m. EDT/11:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, Sept. 21, and streaming on IMDb.com, IMDb’s iOS and Android apps, Twitter and Twitch. Hosted by Albert Lawrence, Ian de Borja and Tori Wadzita, the live recap show will analyze the big winners, the snubs and all of the most memorable surprises. Informed by unique IMDb data, this recap will be the perfect opportunity for film fans to catch up with the watercooler talk that day.

Ketel One Family Made Vodka will once again raise a glass in celebration of the television industry’s brightest stars, making at-home celebrations marvelous, as the official spirits partner of the 2020 Emmy season. To celebrate the occasion, Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly crafted a cast of marvelous cocktails easy to recreate from any home bar. Each original serve is composed of familiar ingredients that can be easily sourced, showcasing that any drink, from a classic Ketel One Martini to a Ketel One Mule, can be elevated by incorporating pantry staples in unexpected combinations. This year’s cocktail collection includes the Seven-Minute Martini, Hollywood Mule, Double Brewed Espresso Martini. The Seven Minute Martini will be available nationwide with the launch of a bespoke cocktail courier kit complete with everything needed to make the official cocktail. When raising a glass this Emmy season, Ketel One Family Made Vodka believes that moderation is marvelous.

For the second year in a row, Living Spaces is a proud sponsor of the 2020 Emmy season and is thrilled to support the set design and creative arts communities through its products and services. The home furniture and accessories retailer makes it fast, fun and easy to shop an inspiring variety of pieces that you can buy today and enjoy that very same night. They also provide resources for industry professionals through their trade program, which offers members exclusive access to competitive industry pricing, trade discounts and personalized assistance.

Lyft joins the Academy for a fourth season as its official rideshare partner of the 2020 Emmy season, providing Emmy Award nominees with ride credits to celebrate the night with friends and family. Whether going across town or around the block, Emmy nominees can arrive at their virtual viewing party in style with a Lyft Lux Black, a black car piloted by one of Lyft’s top drivers, or Lux Black XL, which is perfect for a larger group or more spacious ride.

Returning for the 15th year, PEOPLE is the official entertainment magazine partner of the 2020 Emmy season. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: At Home! will stream live from the PEOPLE studio where viewers will hear from this year’s nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel, find out more about the first-ever virtual awards telecast, and watch editors give predictions for the winners of the night. The one-hour show will livestream on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT on PeopleTV, the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. It will also be available to stream on PEOPLE.com and EW.com in addition to social platforms Facebook (PEOPLE, EW and PeopleTV), Twitter (PEOPLE, EW and PeopleTV) and YouTube (PEOPLE and EW).

For the fifth consecutive year, iconic Napa Valley winery Sterling Vineyards returns as the official wine of the 2020 Emmy season. With this year’s remote telecast, Sterling Vineyards will invite Emmy nominees to toast TV’s biggest night virtually, gifting over 3,000 bottles of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and a variety of other Sterling wines to nominees across every category for their enjoyment from the comfort of home. Sterling Vineyards raises a glass to a year of great television.

United Airlines is in its 21st year in partnership with the Television Academy as the organization’s official air carrier and the longest-standing partner. United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, United has helped battle the virus by providing approximately 3,000 in-kind flights for medical professionals to support COVID-19 response in New York, New Jersey and California and by operating approximately 5,000 cargo-only flights full of medical supplies, personal protection equipment and other critical material. United is also the first legacy airline to permanently eliminate change fees for all standard Economy and Premium ticket holders.

For more information about these sponsors, visit kia.com, ferraritrento.it/EN, fijiwater.com, ketelone.com, imdb.com, livingspaces.com, lyft.com, PEOPLE.com, sterlingvineyards.com and united.com.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will telecast live on Sunday, Sept. 20, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Emmys.com for four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT with a fifth broadcast ceremony Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on FXX. All five shows will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

