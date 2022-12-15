Telestream’s Latest Lightspeed Live Capture Release to Support SMPTE 2110 with NMOS, NDI, and SRT IP Connectivity

New software release delivers the simplicity and flexibility of IP-based operations to live event production, post production, and VOD workflows

Nevada City, California, December 15, 2022 –Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, announced the latest release of its Lightspeed Live Capture multi-channel on-premise ingest solution. The new version, 3.5, enables broadcast organizations to connect the live video capture software over IP networks locally or remotely using SMPTE 2110 with NMOS, NDI sources and SRT sources. The new methods augment the Transport Stream and RTMP IP formats Lightspeed Live Capture already supports.

“As global demand for VOD and live streaming continues to grow, it’s critical that the workflows to create it are also able to take advantage of the flexibility and simplicity of IP networks,” said Telestream Senior Director of Product Management Scott Matics. “With this connectivity, broadcast engineers and operations staff can capture and route high resolution IP streams around to multiple systems, onsite or remote, incredibly efficiently. Add to that the unprecedented integration with our Vantage Media Processing Platform plus an expanded Avid workflow and you can see how significant this leap forward is for network capture.”

The new connectivity methods provide reliable, low latency, frame accurate connections over common IP network implementations while preserving source synchronization. NMOS support for SMPTE ST 2110 adds a control plane that makes the infrastructure simpler to operate. The implementation comes with full support for the ISO4 and ISO5 specifications. Using the ISO4 specifications within NMOS, Lightspeed Live Capture can query for information about other devices.

The software also registers its capabilities and discovers other devices where live capture workflows might originate. ISO5 is used by Lightspeed Live Capture to perform the setup and removal of media flows between itself and the sending device. Telestream has also enhanced segmented recording capabilities with the addition of several new methods such as time, timecode, and duration-based segmenting. Integration and support for Avid workflows have also been expanded with new metadata options in the Capture action.

Lightspeed Live Capture 3.5 with support for IP connectivity methods will be available worldwide later this month. More information on Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture is here.

About Telestream

Since 1998 Telestream® has delivered innovations that drive the digital video industry forward. The company’s solutions span the entire digital media lifecycle, from media processing and workflow automation to production and live streaming, video quality monitoring and analytics, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video test and synchronization — available on-premises and in the cloud. Top broadcasters, media companies, enterprises, and millions of consumers worldwide rely on Telestream to help them communicate in the powerful and increasingly ubiquitous language of video. Telestream is privately held with headquarters in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.

