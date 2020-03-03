Telestream Vantage Enables Automated and Lower Cost IMF Packaging Workflows

Nevada City, California, February 24, 2020 – Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced Vantage IMF Producer, a Vantage option that automates the creation of IMF (Interoperable Master Format) packages from Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC. IMF packages are the preferred method to deliver show masters to companies like Netflix, 20th Century Studios, Disney and many others. Through the use of automated processing, editing staff can focus on the creative functions of storytelling and pacing without worrying about the complexities of the IMF delivery format.

IMF is a SMPTE standard for providing a single, interchangeable master file format and structure for the distribution of content between businesses around the world. IMF provides a framework for creating a true file-based final master. Part of the Vantage Media Processing Platform, IMF Producer automates the creation of all files required in an IMF package from a single output render of an Adobe Premiere Pro timeline. In addition to generating the primary package, editors can create additional sequences, which become supplemental IMF packages that contain different versions of audio, subtitles, edit points, Dolby Vision HDR metadata and more.

“The ability to manage IMF workflows in an application like Adobe Premiere Pro is an economical and highly powerful way of managing IMF supplemental package requirements,” says Scott Matics, Director of Product Planning at Telestream. “Creating IMF Packages that properly conform to specifications is a complex endeavor, and by automating the task, we ensure that humans and computers focus on the skills they are best at.”

Vantage IMF Producer automatically creates well-formed supplemental IMF packages which can be sent to media management systems that can automatically extract the correct content for final distribution.

IMF Producer can process up to 4 jobs simultaneously. Using Vantage Timed Text Flip, IMF producer also provides full support for IMSC-1 Subtitles. The subtitle feature is required for IMG packages and is frequently missing from other solutions.





