Telestream to Unveil Next-Generation Content Management Solution at NAB

Seamlessly manages content across an organization’s entire storage ecosystem, including cloud and on-prem storage

Nevada City, California, March 28, 2023 – At NAB 2023, on booth W1501, Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced Telestream Content Manager™. The next-generation solution provides a single point of access for content across an organization’s entire storage ecosystem, including cloud and on-prem storage.

Built on the DIVA Core technology, Telestream Content Manager is tightly integrated with the Telestream workflow orchestration tools, as well as supporting all major MAM, PAM, and automation systems.

“As media workflows continue to migrate to the cloud, content owners and aggregators find themselves with content stored locally and across multiple cloud platforms,” said Telestream SVP of Content Management Geoff Tognetti. “We’re introducing Telestream Content Manager to provide a pathway to work seamlessly with any form of storage on-premises or in multiple cloud platforms simultaneously, while lowering our customers’ costs to do so.”

Three innovations combine to make this unification of cloud and on-prem content management practical and cost effective. First, an intuitive web-based user interface provides users with the tools that they need to discover and work with their media content. All content information is indexed and searchable, including both system metadata, editorial metadata imported from other systems, and customer-configurable metadata. Once content is found, it can be played back directly within the application and transferred to any connected device such as a storage, production, or playout system.

Second, auto-object discovery and the ability to index files directly from cloud storage eliminates the egress costs associated with copying to another location and enables enterprises to efficiently manage both legacy content and incoming files. Finally, the automation of content management actions and triggering of automated workflows enables greater efficiency through the ability to create sophisticated supply chain workflows that incorporate content movement, lifecycle management, and media processing.

Telestream Content Manager will be unveiled at NAB, booth W1501, where Telestream is showcasing its solutions for content creation and production, distribution and monetization.

It is planned for worldwide availability in Summer 2023.

For more information about Telestream’s NAB 2023 showcase visit: https://www.telestream.net/company/events/nab/NAB-2023.htm

Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.

About Telestream

Since 1998 Telestream® has delivered innovations that drive the digital video industry forward. The company’s solutions span the entire digital media lifecycle, from media processing and workflow automation to production and live streaming, video quality monitoring and analytics, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video test and synchronization — available on-premises and in the cloud. Top broadcasters, media companies, enterprises, and millions of consumers worldwide rely on Telestream to help them communicate in the powerful and increasingly ubiquitous language of video. Telestream is privately held with headquarters in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net. For more information, please contact:

EMEA & APAC:

Shawn Belluigi

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7754 553 798