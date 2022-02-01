Telestream to Unveil Innovations in Content Creation and Production, Distribution and Monetization at NAB

Unveils Telestream Content Manager and PRISM MPP; introduces software-only Lightspeed Live Capture; showcases industry’s first cloud-native QC service and innovative cloud-native video quality monitoring

Nevada City, California, March 2, 2023 – At NAB 2023, on booth W1501, Telestream® will unveil new product innovations to streamline the creation and production, distribution and monetization of video content. Highlights will be the unveiling of Telestream Content Manager™, a next-generation system leveraging both on-prem and cloud storage, and PRISM™ MPP, a multi-format rasterizer purpose-built for post-production. Telestream will also introduce a software-only version of its Lightspeed Live Capture™ solution, showcase Qualify™, the world’s first truly cloud-native QC service, and demonstrate its revolutionary iQ™ architecture that enables cloud-native video quality monitoring for emerging workflows migrating to the cloud.

“Digital transformation is driving exciting innovation across media and entertainment workflows, and we want to ensure our customers can take full advantage,” said Jon Wilson, President and COO Telestream. “We’re focusing the vast capabilities of our company on delivering software-centric and cloud-native solutions to give content owners, broadcasters, and video service providers the flexibility and tools they need to automate, optimize and scale their operations.”



Unveiling: Telestream Content Manager next-gen solution for both on-prem and cloud storage

The new Telestream Content Manager provides a single point of access for content across an organization’s entire storage ecosystem, including cloud and on-prem storage. Built on the DIVA Core technology, it is tightly integrated with the Telestream workflow orchestration tools, as well as supporting all major MAM, PAM, and automation systems. It also provides an intuitive web-based user interface for content search, preview, and repurposing. Content Manager’s auto-discovery feature enables indexing of files directly from cloud storage without the egress costs associated with copying to another location. This approach lowers costs while enabling efficient management of legacy content and incoming files. By automating content management actions and triggering automated workflows, Telestream Content Manager enables sophisticated supply chain workflows that incorporate content movement, lifecycle management and media processing. It is planned for worldwide availability in Summer 2023.

Unveiling: PRISM MPP: Purpose built for post-production, remote workflows

The Telestream PRISM family now includes three new models, extending the line of software-defined monitoring instruments to address post-production users requiring high-end production video formats like 12-bit RGB for 4K/UHD applications in both SDI and IP. These instruments include measurement tools for colorists with HDR requirements, a complete set of QC tools for objective evaluation of high-end video and audio content, and a remotely accessible user interface. Purpose-built for post-production, they’re exceedingly quiet, support a wide range of formats, and offer loop-through for reference monitors and analog audio out for edit suite configurations. Supporting local, remote, and post-production applications up to 8K, the MPP models enable color grading, surround sound audio production up to 7.1.4 and all the operational SDI monitoring and outstanding IP analysis the PRISM family is known for. They are planned for worldwide availability in Summer 2023.

Introducing: Software-only version of Lightspeed Live Capture

Expanding professional-grade live capture capabilities to more workflows, Telestream will now offer its industry-leading Lightspeed Live Capture multichannel video capture and processing solution as software-only. With this flexibility, users can run the software anywhere they choose — from a Telestream server to their own servers to the cloud. Additionally, due to its deep integration with Telestream Vantage, it provides unparalleled depth in capture and media processing. The software-only version of Lightspeed Live Capture is planned for worldwide availability in Spring 2023.

Innovation highlight: Qualify brings QC to the cloud A highlight at the Telestream booth will be Qualify for Encoding.com, the industry’s first fully-cloud-native automated quality control (QC) service, introduced in late 2022. Qualify gives broadcasters, content creators and distributors access to a comprehensive QC solution with the ability to expand or contract their QC deployment depending on their needs, similar to the way they utilize cloud encoding, simplifying capacity planning and providing greater elasticity in the supply chain. It is built on the same Telestream Media Framework as Vantage and brings the features of Telestream’s on-prem Vidchecker and Aurora QC offerings to the cloud. Users can now combine QC checks and complex OTT or broadcast transcoding in the same workflow, on the same cloud platform. Qualify for Encoding.com can be connected to external cloud storage, and be either fully API driven, or be controlled via the intuitive Encoding.com interface. And because it can be integrated alongside other cloud-based tools in the Telestream Media Framework, companies can build tried-and-tested, scalable media workflows in the cloud with Telestream. Qualify is available worldwide.

Innovation highlight: Cloud-native video quality monitoring architecture The transition to cloud-based video service operations poses a major quality control issue for content suppliers and distributors. At NAB, Telestream will demonstrate how an innovative, cloud-native, fully scalable architecture can work seamlessly across different video delivery chains in complex streaming workflows; with demos of cloud native VOD monitoring, live contribution and distribution quality monitoring, and a single management interface across linear delivery and OTT streaming. Leveraging Telestream iQ probing technology and ARGUS centralized video quality monitoring, this solution offers true consolidated management and analytics throughout the video delivery chain. It features a microservices architecture optimized for cloud-centric service operation, enabling providers to deploy quality monitoring technology in container and Kubernetes cloud-native environments along with automation and orchestration needed for real-time system health reporting. Telestream ARGUS is available worldwide.

For more information about Telestream products and services at NAB 2023 please visit: https://www.telestream.net/company/events/nab/NAB-2023.htm



About Telestream

Since 1998 Telestream® has delivered innovations that drive the digital video industry forward. The company’s solutions span the entire digital media lifecycle, from media processing and workflow automation to production and live streaming, video quality monitoring and analytics, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video test and synchronization — available on-premises and in the cloud. Top broadcasters, media companies, enterprises, and millions of consumers worldwide rely on Telestream to help them communicate in the powerful and increasingly ubiquitous language of video. Telestream is privately held with headquarters in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.telestream.net.

