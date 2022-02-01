Telestream to Show Latest Innovations Across the Media Creation, Distribution, and Archiving Lifecycle at NAB 2022

Nevada City, California, March 23, 2022 – At NAB 2022, on booth C3007,Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring, and test and measurement for the production and distribution of video, will demonstrate an array of solutions that address the technical and business challenges faced by its customers. Attendees will see how the comprehensive portfolio of products at Telestream empowers engineers, operations personnel, individuals, and production teams to ensure the highest quality customer experience while providing maximum business value.



“We’re looking forward to meeting our customers and partners face-to-face again at NAB 2022 this year,” said Scott Murray, SVP of Marketing at Telestream. “Through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Telestream has become an industry leader in nearly every category we play in. We’ve been busy constructing solutions that solve the myriad challenges our industry continues to face while allowing customers to future-proof their workflows for emerging technologies. With a focus on ensuring our customers thrive, we’re bringing more products and services to NAB this year than in any time in our history.”

Live and Studio Production

To ensure uncompromised production quality, the latest software feature set of the PRISM waveform monitor will be on display. PRISM has an optimal form factor for every production application from camera shading to color grading for both IP and SDI workflows. For IP workflows, a new, high-performance platform for the Inspect 2110 probe will be shown. Attendees will also see updates to QC software (on-prem, virtual, and cloud-native), and Lightspeed Live Capture with new 12G SDI and ST 2110 interfaces. The Inspect 2110 + PRISM combination is an essential addition to the engineering toolkit used to monitor and troubleshoot in broadcast and production facilities.

Post Production, VOD, and Content Management

Media professionals in post production require video and audio measurement and analysis, the ingest of rushes to any editing platform, review and approval, QC, and final encoding for any deliverable. NAB attendees will see the latest PRISM form factors optimized for post and trucks and new capabilities in ContentAgent including a new ContentAgent server. The Telestream Cloud suite of services provides a valuable set of tools for post production, VOD, and QC workflows where users pay only for what they need, and with access to nearly unlimited scale. Attendees will also see Telestream’s new cloud-native QC service, Qualify.

Organizations that need to transform media files for specific use cases continue to rely on the award-winning Vantage Media Processing platform. Many media producers and distributors are somewhere on the journey to the cloud and Vantage makes it easy to balance cost and benefit between on-premises and cloud processing for any use case. To meet diverse customer needs, Vantage transcoding and workflow automation is now available on-premises, as a subscription, in a virtual deployment, or as a cloud-native service.

For streamlined ingest, CardAgent will be demonstrated as part of a Vantage workflow. Remote file viewing has been improved through enhancements to GLIM with a brand-new UI and a second-generation server. Visitors can see a technical preview of a new luminance scope that will be demonstrated within GLIM. For the first time at NAB, attendees will see the brand-new, browser-based, caption and subtitle editing product, Stanza, that was used in the recent winter games along with Telestream Cloud to provide an automated captioning workflow.

Telestream content management solutions help organizations reduce costs by making the most effective use of a variety of storage technologies. At NAB, the latest versions of DIVA and Kumulate will be on display with a new disaster recovery and business continuity package to ensure media asset integrity and availability.

OTT and Linear Monitoring

In the critical area of quality assurance solutions, visitors to NAB will see significantly expanded monitoring capabilities for OTT head-ends where live content is acquired, transcoded, and packaged as ABR and delivered to an origin server. Telestream iQ Solutions will also showcase Zixi and SRT transport monitoring for feeds into the OTT system, plus expanded multi-DRM vendor integration with EZDRM, Irdeto, Synamedia and Verimatrix. The iVMS-ASM management system has been further expanded to provide high-level visibility to quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) metrics through correlation of all iQ probe data for complex video distribution networks.



For more information about Telestream products and services at NAB 2022, please visit:

https://www.telestream.net/company/events/nab/NAB-2022.htm for more information.