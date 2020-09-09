Telestream Streamlines UHD Post Production with Latest PRISM Waveform Monitor Software

Nevada City, California, September 3rd, 2020 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the latest software for its PRISM Waveform Monitor. Built for post production, live production and engineering, the latest release supports enhanced test tools for UHD and 4K/8K with RGB 4:4:4 12-bit HDR/WCG and False color tools as well as the latest immersive audio surround formats.

The latest release streamlines post production mastering and compliance workflows for UHD, HDR, and advanced audio. Experienced post production staff can often subjectively gauge video quality on a regular monitor for HD/SD content, but this is very difficult to do with UHD/HDR standards. Editors and colorists need to know how much of the image is in the HDR zone and where their lightest highlights are, and their darkest shadows are. They also need tools to tell them that the color in the mastered content is correct and error free. If not done correctly, media services providers like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu will reject non-compliant content causing post production delays and cost over-runs.

“For 4K and HDR mastering, post production teams need a new breed of tools to ensure they are making the most of these new formats,” said Charlie Dunn, SVP of Tek Video Business Unit. “PRISM provides the tools necessary to ensure compliance with UHD content requirements such as Netflix standards and enables post production teams to guarantee their productions pop off the screen.”

In both live and post production there is constant time and commercial pressure to deliver high quality content, and so anything that improves operational efficiency has great value. Following in depth customer research, the latest release of software introduces a new user interface specifically designed to simplify the selection, use and configuration of the broad range of applications available on PRISM. The new UI provides a hot bar which can be customized to include the key applications needed for the application the PRISM is being used for be it Live or Post Production, Engineering or Technical QC. Further flexibility is provided through the use of up to 36 different presets which can be used to instantly reconfigure the PRISM and the hot bar layout for different applications. Those Presets can be exported and remotely downloaded on to multiple PRISMs to ensure the whole team is working in a consistent fashion and with the instrument configured for their particular workflows. Not only can the presets be exported and installed remotely, but PRISM itself can be accessed and controlled remotely through a web UI. This is important in a world that has been changed by a pandemic that requires teams to work and collaborate from a distance.

Other features in this release include the use of four active trace tiles, capture and decoding of SCTE 104 messages and the ability to select and down mix stereo and 5.1 surround audio channels. PRISM is available now. Existing customers can upgrade to software 2.2 in September for no additional charge.