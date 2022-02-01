Telestream SPG9000 Timing and Reference System Advances IP/Hybrid Timing with Dual Independent PTP Sources and Expanded Satellite Connectivity

Telestream, a global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the new SPG9000 timing and reference system, which offers a broad range of powerful features and capabilities designed to solve the complex signal timing and synchronization challenges impacting today’s hybrid SDI/IP and IP-based video facilities around the world.

The SPG9000 is the most advanced Telestream synchronization product to date. Among its many timing and synchronization tools, the SPG9000 provides two independent 1G/10G IP ports over which Precision Time Protocol (PTP) messaging—used extensively in IP video standards like ST 2110—can be sent between all clocks and devices across separate networks to keep them synchronized with whatever device is designated the Grandmaster clock reference. The SPG9000 can serve as a Grandmaster, Leader, or Follower. Accurate timing can also be established using the SPG9000’s integrated dual-band multi-system Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver that can use the world’s top satellite constellations as clock sources, better serving the needs of the global market.

“As the video industry migrates from SDI to IP-based platforms, the need for a hybrid environment capable of mixing IP-based video, audio, and ancillary data signals with SDI will persist for years to come,” says Charlie Dunn, SVP, Video Test, Synchronization and Quality Assurance Business Units. “With a comprehensive feature set that includes dual PTP pathways and a variety of GNSS reference clock sources, the SPG9000 is uniquely positioned to address the concerns and challenges of the world’s IP/hybrid video facilities.”

As the latest product to join the Telestream Video Test & Synchronization portfolio, the SPG9000 will be released with the following functionality:

Dual independent 1G/10G ports for PTP

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) network configurations supporting dual Leader, dual Follower, and Follower + Leader configurations

Analog genlock input and multiple black and timecode outputs for legacy and hybrid SDI/IP facilities

Integrated dual-band, multi-system GNSS receiver that establishes timing based on NAVSTAR GPS, Russia’s GLONASS, The EU’s Galileo, China’s BeiDou, and/or the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) of Japan.

An Ordinary Clock mode allows the system to change dynamically between leader and follower modes. And when used as a backup Grandmaster, the SPG9000 stays in sync with whichever is the active Grandmaster without requiring a GNSS connection or Black Burst.

The SPG9000 also comes equipped with a comprehensive test signal generation capability that covers both IP and SDI, both of which can be optionally turned on with a software license enabling the following functionality.

Multiple video/audio/data test signal generators for formats ranging from SD to HD/2K to UHD/4K

Video, audio, and ancillary data generators for four independent multi-rate (270M, 1.5G, 3G, 6G, 12G) SDI outputs

Two 10G/25G Ethernet ports for ST 2110 test signal streams with ST 2022-7 redundancy

Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS) management of IP sender configurations.

Note: Signal generation will be available a short time later as an upgradeable firmware license where no HW modification is needed.

Unlike less advanced devices, the SPG9000 has a designated active power supply as well as an idle backup supply for redundancy. This architecture means that the two power supplies are not used at the same rate. As such they do not age at the same rate, thereby minimizing the chance that both will fail at virtually the same time. Additionally, there’s a secure web interface for remote operation and a “REST-style” HTTP API for easy integration.

“With its high-capacity PTP, GNSS, and dual 1G/10G ports, among other capabilities tailored to the synchronization demands of the world’s IP/hybrid video community, the SPG9000 is one of the most powerful and comprehensive signal timing solutions on the market today,” said Dunn.

Telestream is unveiling the SPG9000 at the IBC 2022 Show, which takes place from September 9-12, 2022, at RAI Amsterdam. Customers can place orders for the instrument and its options in September 2022.

For more information visit https://www.telestream.net/video/SPG9000.htm

To see the SPG9000 in action at IBC 2022, please stop by stand 7.C16 or book an appointment at https://www.telestream.net/company/events/ibc/IBC-2022.htm