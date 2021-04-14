Telestream Redefines Media Processing with Telestream Cloud Transform Service

New cloud-native media processing API enables highly customized, code-driven workflows on a range of cloud providers

Nevada City, California, April 14th, 2021 — Telestream®, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced Telestream Cloud Transform. A cloud-native service built from years of proven media transcoding and workflow technology, Telestream Cloud Transform is an API-driven, cloud agnostic, media processing and transcoding service.



“We’ve taken proven technology, the Telestream Media Framework, that’s the foundation of Telestream media workflows all over the world and built a cloud-native, API-driven, media processing and transcoding service that runs on our customers’ cloud provider of choice,” said Tim MacGregor, Senior Director, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Telestream Cloud. “Transform’s media processing pedigree ensures a future-proof path as standards and technology evolve, even as organizations develop their own workflow orchestration solutions.”

Transform enables development teams writing their own code for media processing pipelines to access Telestream’s award-winning transcoding and media processing technology with no start-up costs and a pay-as-you-go billing model. Field tested in the most demanding broadcast use cases, Telestream Cloud Transform represents the most efficient way to process video content using a cloud-native API, taking full advantage of the performance and scalability offered by a range of popular cloud providers.



“As more companies seek to adopt the cloud for cost and efficiency reasons, many have determined that their unique requirements preclude a one size fits all approach,” said MacGregor. “These organizations need a service that can be started within minutes with a powerful API that allows easy automation with their existing systems.”

Telestream Cloud Transform was made for companies that require a cloud-native solution, but don’t need a workflow designer to help them build their workflows like they would get with Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port. With extensive format support, color space conversion and wide color gamut support as well as captions/subtitles conversion, Telestream Cloud Transform presents developers with a highly customizable, code-driven media processing and transcoding engine built specifically for cloud-native workflows.

Unlike competing transcoding solutions offered by cloud providers, Telestream Cloud Transform, from the media processing experts at Telestream, supports the widest variety of codecs and formats including AVCI, AVC Ultra, DNxHD, DNxHR, IMX, J2K, XAVC, XDCAM, ProRes 422/444, and more. With Transform’s simple, straightforward API, users can start transcoding in less than 30 minutes with no risk of under or over-provisioning on a cloud provider of their choice with no apprehensions of becoming “vendor-locked.”

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, archive and content management; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.



Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.