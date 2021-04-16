Telestream Redefines Media Processing with Telestream Cloud Transform Service

Nevada City, California, April 14th, 2021 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced Telestream Cloud Transform. A cloud-native service built from years of proven media transcoding and workflow technology, Telestream Cloud Transform is an API-driven, cloud agnostic, media processing and transcoding service.





“We’ve taken proven technology, the Telestream Media Framework, that’s the foundation of Telestream media workflows all over the world and built a cloud-native, API-driven, media processing and transcoding service that runs on our customers’ cloud provider of choice,” said Tim MacGregor, Senior Director, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Telestream Cloud. “Transform’s media processing pedigree ensures a future-proof path as standards and technology evolve, even as organizations develop their own workflow orchestration solutions.”

Transform enables development teams writing their own code for media processing pipelines to access Telestream’s award-winning transcoding and media processing technology with no start-up costs and a pay-as-you-go billing model. Field tested in the most demanding broadcast use cases, Telestream Cloud Transform represents the most efficient way to process video content using a cloud-native API, taking full advantage of the performance and scalability offered by a range of popular cloud providers.



“As more companies seek to adopt the cloud for cost and efficiency reasons, many have determined that their unique requirements preclude a one size fits all approach,” said MacGregor. “These organizations need a service that can be started within minutes with a powerful API that allows easy automation with their existing systems.

Telestream Cloud Transform was made for companies that require a cloud-native solution, but don’t need a workflow designer to help them build their workflows like they would get with Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port. With extensive format support, color space conversion and wide color gamut support as well as captions/subtitles conversion, Telestream Cloud Transform presents developers with a highly customizable, code-driven media processing and transcoding engine built specifically for cloud-native workflows.

Unlike competing transcoding solutions offered by cloud providers, Telestream Cloud Transform, from the media processing experts at Telestream, supports the widest variety of codecs and formats including AVCI, AVC Ultra, DNxHD, DNxHR, IMX, J2K, XAVC, XDCAM, ProRes 422/444, and more. With Transform’s simple, straightforward API, users can start transcoding in less than 30 minutes with no risk of under or over-provisioning on a cloud provider of their choice with no apprehensions of becoming “vendor-locked.”