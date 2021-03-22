Telestream Lightspeed G8 Media Server Sets New Standards in Power, Versatility and Environmental Awareness

Nevada City, California, March 18, 2021 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, has announced a quantum progression in media processing server technology with the introduction of its high-end Lightspeed G8 server.

Several years ago, Telestream raised the bar in media servers with the Lightspeed K80, which offered ground-breaking GPU acceleration for Vantage workflows. Now, just as the K80 comes to end of life, Telestream has created a server system that is superior in many respects. Like the K80, Lightspeed G8 is a single RU server, but it packs in an all-new CPU and dual-GPU architecture that is up to 80 percent faster in many media transcode operations. Also, it consumes less than half the power of its predecessor in most use cases.



Lightspeed G8 is specifically designed to optimize Vantage Media Processing Platform workflows, making it the ideal solution for on-premise enterprise media processing of many scales and sizes. The server features accelerated transcoding software, enabling automated content assembly across extensive production and distribution workflows in minimum time.



Lightspeed G8 comes as standard with four 10Gbps network ports. This isdouble the amount of previous Lightspeed servers, facilitating faster file transfer speeds, especially when users gang-together the ports to achieve 40Gbps.



Lightspeed G8 features several environmentally aware features: the system design requires significantly less cooling, which saves money on energy costs and users may not have to upgrade air conditioning capacity within their plant rooms.



The server features seven available Expansion Drive Bays (10 in total), which reduces the need for expensive external storage solutions, futureproofs for more UHD and HDR production, and offers a RAID OS option for system redundancy. It is designed for easy installation, featuring a shallower box and more compact design with a side-rail mount and less depth in the rack. The Lightspeed G8 is made for easier maintenance, with front-facing USB ports simplifying maintenance routines.

“On-premise media processing workflows still represent a major part of our Vantage video processing operations, so it is essential that we support our user base with a range of server system solutions. Lightspeed K80 is a reliable workhorse in many media facilities worldwide,” commented Scott Matics, Senior Director of Product Management at Telestream. “And now with Lightspeed G8, we have taken the K80 and replaced it with a high-performance server that meets all of today’s media processing needs with plenty of power to handle tomorrow’s increasing media processing demands.”