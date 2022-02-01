Telestream Launches Live Talk Show to Share Best Practices for Live-Streaming and Video Production

Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming, and delivery technologies, today announced its monthly YouTube and Facebook live show created to educate and inform both aspiring and expert streaming professionals. Dubbed The Wirecast Show, the content and topics cover every aspect of video production and live streaming, making it a unique program and reference for users of all experience levels.

The monthly show is hosted by the Wirecast team at Telestream and leverages the collective expertise of those at the forefront of the streaming ecosystem. During the live show, viewers have an opportunity to interact directly through social media and ask questions of the hosts while gaining valuable insights, guidance, tips and tricks to jumpstart and streamline their live and on-demand video production efforts. No other live show on the web gives video streamers and producers this level of access to Telestream’s live-streaming and video production specialists.

“The Wirecast Show covers all aspects of video production and streaming. We’re very keen to share our insights from more than two decades in the business. We’re also excited to bring on guest speakers who can lend their unique perspectives on what works and what doesn’t from a production and audience engagement point of view,” says Lynn Elliott, Senior Product Manager at Telestream and Host of The Wirecast Show. “Whether you’ve worked in live video streaming and production for years, or you’re just getting into it, we hope you’ll find The Wirecast Show to be a useful resource for guidance on how to get the most production value possibleout of your next video stream.”

In addition to production and streaming knowledge, viewers will also learn about a variety of topics pertaining to video-on-demand post-production, enabled by products like ScreenFlow, hosting hybrid events with a platform like Sherpa Stream, and burgeoning expectations for video in the modern age, such as offering ADA accessibility on live-streaming events and building monetized content programs.

The Wirecast Show is hosted live on the last Wednesday of each month at 10 AM PST. Users can tune in live and watch past episode VODs on the WirecastTube YouTube channel linked here.

Full episode archives and selected clips will be made available after the live show.