Telestream Announces New Wirecast Gear 1080P and 4K Streaming Hardware Solutions

Nevada City, California, May 10, 2022 — Telestream®, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming, and delivery technologies, announces Wirecast Gear 3. Supporting up to 4K60 streaming workflows, Wirecast Gear 3 is the latest generation of the company’s award-winning live video streaming and production hardware. Powerful and portable, Wirecast Gear 3 was designed for video streaming specialists who want a pre-configured turnkey solution for producing and streaming live video content, without compromise, in a single package.

“Wirecast Gear 3 is the most powerful 4K streaming device on the market in its price range and includes everything you need to broadcast professional HD or 4K content,” says Scott Murray, SVP Corporate Marketing & Production and Streaming Business at Telestream. “Our Gear 3 4K SDI configuration is the only fully-integrated 4K60 SDI streaming box on the market under $10,000.”

Built for the demanding needs of corporate environments and marketing as well as sports, news, education and training, and houses of worship, Wirecast Gear 3 enables live event producers to focus on production and streaming instead of worrying about hardware system compatibility, configuration, and integration. “Video streaming specialists need the power and flexibility to perform several tasks simultaneously, from a single system, to keep viewers engaged in real-time,” says Murray. “Effortlessly delivering high production value video with great sounding audio and graphics is a key ingredient to success.”

Supporting up to 1080p HD or 4K resolutions, Wirecast Gear comes pre-installed with Telestream’s multiple award-winning Wirecast Pro software. It also includes NDI input/output, PTZ camera control, pro audio effects, ISO recording, and Telestream Switch Player software for quality control and inspection. Using customizable graphics, templates, stock video and audio media, and moderated social media comment overlays, users can create uniquely branded shows quickly and stream to popular destinations such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and many more. The system comes ready to stream out of the box ensuring that anyone can become a live-streaming professional.

“Wirecast is going to market with an ecosystem of live streaming offerings in 2022 so stay tuned for more updates in the following months,” says Murray. “With our newly-acquired Sherpa Stream platform for secure, custom-branded live streaming and video hosting, plus our brand new Wirecast 15 software, it’s going to be a very exciting year for streaming.”

Hardware Highlights

Wirecast Gear 3 hardware was designed to handle the rigors of live streaming production and is available in four models that vary by max resolution and input configuration:

Wirecast Gear 3 HD HDMI

Wirecast Gear 3 HD SDI

Wirecast Gear 3 4K HDMI

Wirecast Gear 3 4K SDI

All models run cooler, quieter, and 66% more efficiently than previous generation Wirecast Gear hardware. Key components include:

AMD Ryzen 5 6-core/12 thread CPU

NVIDIA Quadro GPU for acceleration and encoding

16GB of RAM

250GB NVMe M.2 system SSD system drive

1TB SATA3 SSD storage drive

2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45

NDI I/O

2-ch line In/Out, Mic In/Out audio

9 USB 3.1 connectors for additional audio/video source flexibility

Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC OS

Compact, portable 2RU form factor

Visit telestream.net/wirecastgear to learn more and get in touch with a Wirecast Gear 3 specialist.

