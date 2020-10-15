Telestream Announces New Frame.io Integration in Vantage

Nevada City, California, October 13th, 2020 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced a new option for the Vantage media processing platform that enables direct publishing to Frame.io’s cloud-based collaborative platform. With the Vantage Connector for Frame.io, media files and metadata processed by Vantage in preparation for collaborative editing can now be automatically dropped directly into Frame.io user folders for seamless collaboration and review and approval workflows.

With the Vantage Connector for Frame.io, editors and assistants no longer need to waste valuable time with mundane, manual transcoding tasks to get media files into the proper formats. Vantage workflow automation ensures media files and metadata are transferred to the correct location for collaborators automatically, minimizing errors.

“With this announcement, the leading workflow management system, Vantage, meets the leading cloud-based collaboration platform for video, Frame.io,” said Scott Matics, Senior Director of Product Management, Telestream. “Bottlenecks in same-day airing workflows have been markedly reduced, and the legal review process has been standardized.”

This unique integration operates in two modes: an interactive mode, and a programmatic mode. In the interactive mode, the Frame.io connector is configured using an interface that mirrors the Frame.io website structure for users, projects and assets. In programmatic mode, instead of browsing to select projects and assets, Vantage can use the IDs to automatically configure the connector’s publishing methodology.

“Users across large organizations in media and entertainment have reported a significant improvement to their production process with the implementation of the Vantage Connector for Frame.io,” said Max Baehr, Senior Manager of Platform Solutions at Frame.io. “Now there is a centralized place for review and approval workflows across worldwide offices and teams find the interface simple to use, with minimal onboarding for collaborators.”



Once the “publish to Frame.io” action has completed, Vantage can email team members to let them know the asset is ready for the collaborative process facilitated by Frame.io.

Existing Vantage capabilities can then complete the distribution media processing tasks required once the creative process completes within Frame.io. The Frame.io connector can also be part of larger workflows that include prepping content for edit and for archival storage.

The Vantage Connector for Frame.io is available from Telestream now.