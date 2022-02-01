Telestream Announces Latest Release of PRISM Waveform Monitor Software

Fast IP switching for production applications, expanded 2K and 4K format support, Dolby ED2 Metadata decoding, and enhanced post production support.



Nevada City, California, July 21, 2022 – Telestream®, a global leader in workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring, and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the latest software for its PRISM family of hybrid IP/SDI waveform monitors. Version 3.3 adds significant new video format support for post production applications beyond broadcast television, faster switching of IP inputs, Dolby ED2 metadata support, and more to an already extensive collection of IP and SDI measurement tools.

Designed to be used in video engineering, operations, live acquisition, event production, and post production, PRISM is extremely flexible and includes specialized tools to maximize its usability with today’s wide color gamut, high dynamic range, and high-resolution formats. With faster switching of IP inputs, at around ½ second, camera shading operators can make comparisons quickly and efficiently regardless of whether they are working in an IP, SDI, or hybrid facility. Version 3.3 now supports DCI 4K post production resolutions up to 4096×2160 and refresh rates from 23.98 to 60p for everything from cinematic to broadcast workflows. The latest version also offers Dolby ED2 metadata decoding which is used for Dolby Atmos and guard band measurement for comprehensive audio monitoring.

Unlike competitive products, PRISM is a software-defined instrument family. This unique capability enables users to add new features and capabilities with a simple software upgrade. In general, there is no special hardware needed to enable new features, which allows PRISM units to be easily updated in the field.

“As the dividing lines between Film and TV production blur, we are adding capability to the PRISM platform to extend the format capability in SDI and IP to meet these needs for a broad range of customers doing higher-end post work,” says Charlie Dunn, SVP, Video Test, Synchronization and Quality Assurance Business Unit. “Now that ST-2110 can be considered mainstream, we are adding the expected capability to measure AV-Delay, Dolby E/ED2, and enable a seamless switch so that the benefits of an IP infrastructure can be realized without any operational compromises.”

Additional new features:

AV Delay Measurement for SDI, ST2022-6 and ST2110-20/30/31 using the AV delay test signal from Telestream Sync Pulse Generator products.

Safe Area display with AFD graticule​ allows users to ensure that text, graphics, and important information like weather, headline, and school closure crawls are visible on consumer’s displays irrespective of aspect ratio and production aperture size.

Colorized RGB Parade Waveform / Stop display​ for ease of use and quick operation.

Larger floating timecode display​ allows timecode to be easily visible no matter how the tiles are configured.

“We’re happy to report that customers are now demanding PRISM for mission critical deployments,” says Dunn. “It’s extremely validating for our development team after their tireless work in evolving the platform to where it is today.”

For more information visit http://www.telestream.net/video/prism.htm, or contact a system integrator or Telestream Sales.

