Telchemy Announces DVQattest 3.0 Active Test Agent

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telchemy today announced the release of DVQattest 3.0, a scalable multi-platform active test agent used by service providers, enterprise and government agencies to ensure service performance and network accessibility from anywhere. DVQattest Agents are deployed as native applications on mobile handsets, Chromebooks, Mac platforms, Windows notebook and desktop PCs, in embedded platforms, and on high performance dedicated or virtualized servers. This advanced Agent is capable of making VoIP and Videoconferencing calls using SIP signaling, and is interoperable with a wide range of SIP endpoint and infrastructure systems.

DVQattest also supports HTTP, POP, SMTP, DNS, DHCP test types and available bandwidth measurement, and can be deployed on a range of operating systems, processor types and virtualized, Cloud or hardware environments. DVQattest is highly scalable and is capable of generating thousands of concurrent calls / sessions, measuring bandwidth on thousands of network connections or running in a mobile environment with minimal CPU and battery usage.

DVQattest 3.0 brings:

Deployment of DVQattest Agent endpoint at scale with little to no end user involvement, for example the ability to deploy thousands of Android, ChromeOS or Windows Agents through Enterprise MDM/EPM

TLS security for SIP/TLS and SIPS, HTTPS and other test types, with the ability to troubleshoot certificate problems and deploy custom certificates

The ability for multiple DVQattest Agents to call into a conference bridge or connect through a gateway and measure audio distortion

DTMF testing, in-band and out-of-band, to ensure that DTMF sequences are correctly carried through the network

DVQattest is used by Service Providers, Enterprises and Managed Service Providers for voice, video and data application infrastructure monitoring, ensuring operation of conference bridges and gateways as well as monitoring service to and from customer and home based worker networks. Desktop DVQattest Agents are used to provide visibility to Work-From-Home employees to continually monitor network speeds and application access and performance. DVQattest has also been used for testing the performance of satellite based routers, and testing essential government agency infrastructure services.

About Telchemy

Telchemy® is the global leader in analytics technology for real-time applications and multimedia IoT with its VQmon®, Embiot®, DVQattest®, SQprobe® and SQmediator® families of service quality monitoring and analysis products. Founded in 1999, the company has products deployed worldwide and markets its technology both directly and through many leading networking, test and management product companies.

