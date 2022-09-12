TEKVOX Offers Solution to AV Equipment Delivery Delays

At a time when many pro AV equipment manufacturers are still experiencing extensive supply chain delays, TEKVOX has stock ready for delivery to meet the needs of customers eager to start or finish projects across a range of markets.

TEKVOX designs, engineers and manufactures comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that are in demand for a variety of use cases. With hands-on oversight of all aspects of equipment supply, TEKVOX is able to guarantee the immediate fulfillment of all equipment orders.

“Customers who have been frustrated by supply chain issues and long waits for equipment delivery will find immediate availability of TEKVOX-branded switchers, cameras, extenders and cabling,” reports Joshua Joseph, Vice President of Sales at TEKVOX. “Anyone looking for solutions for conference rooms, classrooms of any size, and large venue spaces will discover a wide array of gear ready for delivery to meet the needs of projects targeted for Q3 and Q4 2022.”

TEKVOX-branded products are known for their friendly user interfaces and easy maintenance. The company preconfigures and preprograms each system for fast and easy installation and set up providing additional benefits to users.

For more information on how to purchase TEKVOX equipment for immediate delivery, contact Joshua Joseph ([email protected], 832-584-5888) or visit https://www.tekvox.com/tekvox-products/catalog/. An AV industry veteran with expertise in managing all aspects of the sales cycle, Joseph will ensure that customers find the solutions they need without delay.