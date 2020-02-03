TEKVOX Introduces World’s Lowest Cost Fully Managed Classroom Solution

TEKVOX, Inc. announced the release of its 71202 and 71204 Drop-In AV® Classroom solutions featuring a revolutionary hardware/software fusion that migrates its award-winning TekMonitor control system to the classroom PC.

Rather than employing a typical hardware control and management system, the 712xx utilizes the classroom PC as the host for the secure PCTekMonitor application and further uses USB I/O to control external devices such as projectors and switchers.

“As we continue to lower the barriers to adoption of managed AV systems in the K-12 markets, we’ve embraced hardware minimization by using spare cycles in the powerful PCs already resident in most classrooms,” said Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX. “The new 71202 and 71204 require very little hardware to provision a fully managed and remotely supportable classroom system. They are both economical and eco-friendly.”

The 72104 “Eco+” supports four HDMI inputs, an HDBaseT HDMI extender set and the innovative Elgato Stream Deck user interface. The PCTekMonitor uses a trivial amount of the PC resources. The 71202 “Eco” provides PC and auxiliary HDMI inputs and uses TEKVOX’s ShareView technology to perform AV switching inside the PC. Both systems feature comprehensive management of projectors or flat panel displays, automated power management and the full benefits of TEKVOX’s powerful TekManager and TekEnterprise AV management systems. TEKVOX also provides options for Tier 1 or Tier 2 user support via its remote management tools.

The 71202 and 71204 are well-suited to cost- and resource-constrained schools where both budget dollars and support resources are precious. “Our Eco and ECO+ Drop-Ins are game changers for schools who believe that modern managed systems with remote support are beyond their means,” concluded Reinhart.Retailing at $1295 and $1650, respectively, the 71202 and 71204 are available immediately. All TEKVOX Drop-In AV ® systems are programmed and tested in the company’s central Texas





