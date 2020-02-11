Tekion Set to Disrupt Automotive Industry by Launching Automotive Retail Cloud, The First Cloud-Native Retail Operating Platform (AKA DMS)

Tekion introduces next-gen automotive retail platform that seamlessly connects key stakeholders of the industry creating a win-win opportunity. The platform enables the maximum level of operational efficiencies, collaboration, personalized retail experiences and highest value to the ecosystem.

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, a technology company, announced today its flagship product offering, Automotive Retail Cloud™, an industry-first cloud-native retail platform, including all functionalities of a Dealer Management System (DMS). This is a swift move in delivering a comprehensive DMS platform since Tekion entered the market with its digital Service Experience (dSE) product only one year ago. Automotive Retail Cloud™ is built using true cloud-native, cutting-edge technology, modernizing the end-to-end automotive retail experience and connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before.

Tekion is founded and led by Jay Vijayan, former CIO of Tesla, Inc., who was responsible for building Tesla’s digital and information systems and software platform from the ground up during the company’s early stage through its hyper-growth phase.

Jay noticed the dire need for a platform that could eliminate fragmentation, bring in the best consumer experiences, enable greater operational efficiencies and profitability by seamlessly connecting the three key stakeholders in the ecosystem – consumers, dealer/retail operators and the OEMs. By applying the best technologies available, Tekion has built a next generation cloud-native platform with a customer-centric design, simple intuitive workflows and personalization powered by ML/AI and IoT.

“Today’s consumers receive outstanding personalized retail experiences from companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Disney. Why shouldn’t they expect the same in their vehicle acquisition and service needs? Tekion will be the trailblazer for enabling the modernization of the entire customer journey and providing the best experiences, period. It’s time to even the playing field for the automotive industry,” said Jay Vijayan, CEO of Tekion.

Tekion’s vision and its ability to execute is validated and supported by its impressive lineup of top technology venture capital firms (Index Ventures, Storm Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures) and leading U.S. and global automotive brands (General Motors, BMW iVentures, Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance Ventures and Exor) investing in the company during different stages of funding rounds.

Jerry Yang, founder of AME Cloud Ventures, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo, current independent Board of Director in Alibaba Inc., and Workday Inc., and an investor in Tekion stated, “Tekion has the tremendous opportunity to disrupt software in the automotive industry , much like how current enterprise leaders like Salesforce and Workday have done in their respective industries. Jay and his team are delivering an innovative, customer-centric SaaS platform that seamlessly revolutionizes every part of the automotive retail ecosystem and brings value to all stakeholders.”

Tekion’s most recent funding round was led by General Motors, a leading American automotive manufacturer. Steve Hill, U.S. Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing at General Motors stated, “Managing all of the information flowing in and out of dealerships using cloud-based systems is the future and we are excited about Tekion’s state-of-the-art solutions to help drive higher customer satisfaction and overall dealer performance.”

In addition to the most modern retail platform, Tekion offers a fair pricing model, unlimited cloud upgrades, open APIs for integration with zero monthly integration fees and more.

About Tekion

Tekion provides the world’s best business applications on the cloud and is currently focused on transforming the automotive industry. Its cloud-native platform brings the entire consumer, and OEM-Dealer ecosystem together by seamlessly connecting every part of the automotive retail journey through its comprehensive Automotive Retail Cloud. Tekion inherently uses cutting-edge technologies to bring modern consumer experiences to life including IoT and ML/AI. Born in California’s Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 300 innovators globally. For more information visit https://www.tekion.com/.

