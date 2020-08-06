TEGNA’s True Crime Network Launches OTT App for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that True Crime Network, TEGNA’s 24/7 true crime multicast network, has launched its free, ad-supported over-the-top (OTT) streaming app on most major platforms.





True crime fans can now watch True Crime Network’s programming on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, via mobile and tablet apps on iOS and Android operating systems, Chromecast, and on the web at watch.truecrimenetworktv.com. The True Crime Network app will also be available on Roku later in August.

The True Crime Network streaming app includes more than 250 hours of compelling true crime and mystery content, including popular titles such as “Dr. G: Medical Examiner,” “72 Hours: True Crime,” “Cruise Ship Killers,” and “Poisonous Liaisons.” New episodes will be added each month, with more than 500 hours of content planned by the end of 2020.

The True Crime Network app also features a growing library of original true crime documentaries produced by TEGNA stations and podcasts by TEGNA’s VAULT Studios.

“The True Crime Network app offers one destination for true crime fanatics’ fascination,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager of True Crime Network. “Best of all, the app is free, setting it apart from other true crime OTT streaming apps that require a subscription fee or cable login. Featuring compelling shows, original documentaries and podcasts, the True Crime Network app is an unbeatable bingeworthy option for true crime fans, and further sets TEGNA apart as an innovator in the OTT space.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

