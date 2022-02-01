Tectonic Audio Labs Appoints Fuat Koro as Chief Executive Officer

Former Bose executive to propel strategic alliances, technical innovation and revenue growth for Seattle-based audio tech startup

WOODINVILLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AV—Tectonic Audio Labs, a leading provider of innovative Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) audio solutions through patented Balance Mode Radiator (BMR) technology, today announced the appointment of Fuat Koro as president and chief executive officer. Koro brings more than two decades of experience driving international growth for both B2B and B2C companies, having previously served as vice president of corporate strategy and innovation for Bose Corporation.





Headquartered just outside of Seattle, Tectonic has rapidly established itself as a leading audio tech innovator, delivering high-quality, immersive sound for an unmatched listening experience. Tectonic’s technology can be found in products across consumer, automotive and enterprise verticals, positioning the brand for rapid growth.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Tectonic Audio Labs as it stands on the precipice of monumental growth,” Koro said. “We’re currently living in the ‘golden age’ of audio, and OEMs from across industries are looking for ways to create new listening experiences that elevate their products and help them stand out in the marketplace. For example, virtual reality headsets that feature off-ear audio to create a more realistic gaming experience. Smart gyms that provide the interactivity of a real gym, complete with expert coaches and high-energy music. Videoconferencing devices that combine 360-degree views with audio to facilitate collaboration in the workplace. Each of these products rely on rich, immersive audio to be successful with consumers, and for our OEM partners, Tectonic is the key to that success.”

Prior to joining Tectonic, Koro led a 160-person division at Bose Corporation focused on identifying, planning and developing new business. He also held various operational positions across business units spanning 82 countries, overseeing product development, engineering, mergers and acquisitions, business development and strategic partnerships.

Earlier in his career, Koro worked as a management consultant at Innosight alongside executive teams at several Fortune 500 technology companies to bolster growth strategies, business model designs and innovation capabilities. He also held engineering positions at Delphi and General Motors. Koro holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester.

“The entire Tectonic team is driven by a passion for an unmatched audio listening experience, something Fuat clearly shares,” said Anthony Bontrager, Managing Director of WestRiver Group and Tectonic Board Director. “He’s a seasoned industry veteran with a proven track record in building long-term success, making him the perfect leader for Tectonic’s newest – and most exciting – chapter.”

About Tectonic Audio Labs

Tectonic Audio Labs is an audio technology company that evolves the audio landscape through its proprietary Balanced Mode Radiator audio transducer design, which distributes acoustic energy more effectively to create an immersive listening experience. Through sophisticated design and integration, Tectonic delivers superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in product categories ranging from gaming, home audio entertainment and luxury vehicles to unified communications and connected fitness products. Learn more about how Tectonic Audio Labs is raising the bar at tectonicaudiolabs.com.

