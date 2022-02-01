Techrep Marketing Partners With EAW for Ohio Valley’s Live Sound and Commercial Install Customers

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, MARCH 2, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) a premier manufacturer of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, has announced Techrep Marketing as its new representatives in the Ohio Valley region.

Techrep Marketing, founded by Ted Bahas in 1998, has been serving the Ohio Valley for over 22 years. “We saw the opportunity and value of having a technically oriented sales force serving the AV marketplace,” says Bahas, President, Techrep. “We have always envisioned ourselves as solution specialists for the products we represent. Our goal is to act as a multiplier for our vendor’s sales and technical teams.”

Bahas expanded on this idea, building out a team of almost twenty professionals. Now working with commercial installs, live sound and music retail customers, Techrep represents various manufacturers such as EAW in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The company also has reach in Michigan and Indiana for some of its clients.

“EAW has been a respected name in the audio business for a long time,” says Bahas. “When the opportunity for representation came to us, it was very appealing. EAW fits very nicely with our Blue-Chip brand strategy. We are thrilled with the opportunity.”

“In our territory, live sound production and commercial install for performance venues, arenas and stadiums are a staple of our business,” adds Chris Bednar, VP of Sales, Techrep. “The EAW brand has some truly innovative products in those areas, so it’s a nice fit with the echelon of brands that we represent. Techrep tends to excel at the things that are a little more complex – our team and their technical ability fit well with EAW’s offering of products.”

As EAW continues to expand its reach and representation throughout the U.S., adding Techrep was an ideal fit for EAW for the Ohio Valley region. “We look forward to working with Techrep,” says TJ Smith, President, Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “The firm consistently raises the bar for representation and professionalism, while Chris and Ted prove to be helpful, positive and huge assets to the team.”

Techrep will represent EAW’s entire suite of products, including its ADAPTive line and its newest KF210 line array. “We try to be the glue between the manufacturer and the customer in a lot of ways,” Bahas adds. “We’ll take the programs and resources that our manufacturers create and amplify them to our customers. We’ve been in the Ohio Valley for 22 years, so that really helps us to take those messages, products and applications, and tailor them to our local dealers. EAW has a really great team, and we are excited to work with them – everybody over there is an exceptional person and great at what they do.”