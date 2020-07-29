Technomedia Wins Three 2020 Thea Awards From the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA)

Mood Media’s specialty division, Technomedia, celebrated for their excellence and innovation in the international visitor attractions industry

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, announced that its specialty division Technomedia has won three 2020 Thea Awards from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). The 26th Annual Thea Awards credit Technomedia, an advanced AV systems integrator that develops large-scale immersive audio-visual experiences globally, among the industry-leading companies involved in the following selected attractions: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (Universal), Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (Disney Parks), and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Disney Parks).

The TEA Thea Awards are internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence and innovation in the global visitor attractions industry, including theme parks and attractions, museums and exhibits, world expo pavilions, destination attractions, breakthrough technology, connected immersion, event spectaculars, cultural attractions and brand experiences, as well as individuals.

“We’re tremendously proud of our creativity and hard work – and that of the many other impressive companies involved – that brought to life these one-of-a-kind experiences for attraction-goers and industry peers alike,” said Mood Media’s Global SVP Business Development, Simon Bexon, who leads the Technomedia division. “Technomedia prides itself on developing some of the most original and immersive audio-visual experiences in the world, and we are so pleased to have TEA’s recognition for achieving that ‘wow’ factor in each of these custom attractions.”

More details about the three attractions involving Technomedia that were recognized as part of this year’s TEA Thea Awards include:

THEA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT: ATTRACTION

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal



Technomedia’s role – Technomedia was responsible for designing and building the following elements:

Ride vehicle On-Board Audio & Lighting System

Off-Board Charging System

Ride & Queue Off-board & Show Audio System

Video Surveillance System

THEA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT: NEW PARK LAND

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Disney Parks



Technomedia’s role – Technomedia installed the audio systems for this attraction.

THEA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT: ATTRACTION

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – Disney Parks



Technomedia’s role – Technomedia installed the audio systems for this attraction.

The Thea Awards were founded in 1994 by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the global membership association for the creators of compelling experiences and places. The official 26th Annual TEA Thea Awards Program is available for free download HERE – which contains further information including project descriptions, bios and photos of all award recipients plus comprehensive credits lists.

To learn more about Mood Media’s Technomedia division, visit https://us.moodmedia.com/systems/technomedia/ or www.gotechnomedia.com.

About Technomedia:



Technomedia, a division of Mood Media, is an award-winning advanced AV systems integrator that creates the most original, breakthrough and memorable media experiences in the world. From design, engineering, integration, installation and support, Technomedia develops large-scale immersive audio-visual experiences globally, including LED walls, projection mapping, digital media, augmented reality, interactive exhibits, and other custom features, utilizing audio, video, lighting, and control design. Projects range from delivering “wow” installations in themed and location-based entertainment, as well as resorts, hotels, automotive centers, immersive retailers, and corporate environments. For more details: www.gotechnomedia.com.

About Mood Media:



Mood Media is the world’s leading on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 400,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.

