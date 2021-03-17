Technicolor’s VFX Prowess Continues This Award Season With Two Oscar Nominations

The Oscar nominations complement a BAFTA nomination and 15 nominations from the Visual Effects Society

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Technicolor’s Mr. X received their first Oscar® nomination for their Visual Effects work on Paramount’s Love & Monsters. MPC Film received an Oscar® nomination for their Visual Effects work on Disney’s The One & Only Ivan, their fourth nomination over the last five years with wins for The Jungle Book and 1917. It was also announced last week that MPC Film received a BAFTA nomination for Special Visual Effects for The One and Only Ivan which launched on Disney+ in 2020.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Technicolor’s portfolio of creative studios receiving 15 Visual Effects Society (VES) nominations for their artistry across film, episodic and advertising content.

Despite the past year’s pandemic-related complications, Technicolor quickly adapted to ensure work continued to be of the highest quality and artists were able to collaborate and work seamlessly around the world. The nominations, and last week’s news that Technicolor’s Production Services Division had secured more than 75% of its expected 2021 sales pipeline for film and episodic visual effects work, reaffirms Technicolor’s market leadership.

Technicolor CEO Richard Moat said: “Despite last year’s short-term setback due to COVID-19 and the delays in live-action production, the teams’ nominations and success show our resilience and adaptability as an organization. We are so proud of our artists from across our creative studios who bring a powerful combination of storytelling and innovation to our clients. The nominations reflect the brilliant work our dedicated teams do every day, striving for excellence to ensure that we are at the forefront of creating cutting edge visual effects for stunning images and experiences.”

Nick Davis, Production VFX Supervisor on The One and Only Ivan: “This nomination is a testament to the passion and talent of the visual effects artists at MPC Film. We are honored to receive an Oscar nomination for the visual effects of The One and Only Ivan. I’d also like to thank our friends at Disney and our Director Thea Sharrock for entrusting us with bringing Ivan’s story to life.” Watch The One And Only Ivan VFX Breakdown

Matt Sloan, Supervisor on Love & Monsters: “Thanks to the Academy for this great honour. I’m very proud of the work we delivered for this post-apocalyptic romance adventure film. I’d like to thank the hardworking team at MR. X Adelaide for all their efforts and to Paramount, director Michael Matthews and the production team for trusting us to bring these delightfully wicked creatures to life.”

The VES Awards gala takes place on April 6, 2021.

The BAFTA ceremony takes place on April 11, 2021.

The Oscars will take place on April 25, 2021.

