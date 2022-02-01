TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 Announces Expanded Startup Battlefield

The 12th Annual Iconic Startup Conference Returns to the Stage with Headliner Serena Williams on October 18 – 20

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TechCrunch announces an expanded Startup Battlefield at this year’s 12th annual TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. The Startup Battlefield 200 helps connect entrepreneurs to venture capitalists and funding in today’s challenging environment, and has launched companies such as Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more. TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 will be headlined by world-class athlete, businesswoman, philanthropist and mother, Serena Williams, with additional notable speakers such as OnlyFans CEO, Amrapali Gan, and CSOO, Keily Blair; Rivian CEO, RJ Scaringe; and Solana Co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko.

The iconic startup conference, TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, is back live on Tuesday, October 18 – Thursday, October 20 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, bringing together the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans for on-stage interviews. TechCrunch readers will also have access to live-streamed content and highlights from the in-person event via techcrunch.com.

Disrupt is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies and discussing what’s top-of-mind for the tech industry’s key innovators—and this year will be no different.

Startup Battlefield 200

The tech ecosystem has grown exponentially in size and possibility since the early days of Startup Battlefield. This year, the highly anticipated startup competition is expanding its presence by introducing Startup Battlefield 200, a new era of the exciting startup community competition that helps to launch some of the most promising, imaginative startups in tech.

Out of thousands of applicants, a curated cohort of 200 startups has been selected to flash-pitch their companies in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. Of those 200, only 20 companies will be selected as Startup Battlefield Finalists. They’ll pitch their ideas on the Disrupt main stage in front of the entire Disrupt audience, receive private pitch coaching and be featured on TechCrunch. The winner takes home a $100,000 no-equity cash prize and all the glory. All selected founders will receive full access to the show, exclusive workshops, training, perks and free exhibition space on the show floor for all three days.

This year’s Startup Battlefield Judges include Partner at Base10, Jamison Hill; CEO and Managing Partner at The Engine, Katie Rae; Managing Partner at Kindred Ventures, Kanyi Maqubela; Managing Director at Kapor Capital, Uriridiakoghene “Ulili” Onovakpuri; Founder and Managing Partner at Stellation Capital, Peter A. Boyce II; Co-founder and Managing Partner at BBG Ventures, Nisha Dua; Co-founder and Managing Partner at Tusk Venture Partners, Jordan Nof; Co-founder and CEO at Future Ventures, Maryanna Saenko; Partner at Accel, Rich Wong; Co-founder and Managing Partner at Flourish Ventures, Emmalyn Shaw; Co-founder and Managing Partner at Pear VC, Mar Hershenson; Founder & Managing Partner at Cowboy Ventures, Aileen Lee; Managing Partner at BoxGroup, David Tisch and more to be announced at a later date.

“This year’s economic volatility has created a challenging funding environment for tech startups,” commented Joey Hinson, General Manager of TechCrunch. “As the market continues to behave unpredictably, entrepreneurs are looking to experts for help navigating the current climate. Disrupt will provide attendees with opportunities to learn from best-in-class VCs, thought leaders, serial entrepreneurs and more to build lasting industry connections and equip them with knowledge for their next chapter.”

Headline speakers currently scheduled:

World champion tennis pro and investor, Serena Williams , to discuss what prompted her to begin her investment journey nearly a decade ago and how in building Serena Ventures , she has been able to multiply that effort with over $110M in investment capital

The agenda for TC Disrupt 2022 is packed with prominent thought leaders, industry experts, celebrities, top business leaders and more and will be updated with additional programming in the coming weeks.

Sessions include “How to Build Your Early VC Network,” “From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing With Equity,” “Getting to Yes and What Happens Next: An Unfiltered Chat with a Top VC,” “How to Secure Those Hard to Find Hires,” and more.

For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 and Startup Battlefield 200 visit the conference’s website here.

Disrupt passes can be purchased here. Press can register here.

TechCrunch Disrupt

