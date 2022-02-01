Tech Startup keepwith® Launches Digital Platform to Transform Networking

Like air traffic control for B2B networking, keepwith® uses customized technology to help people network better. B2C rollout to follow

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–keepwith®, a groundbreaking startup today announced the launch of new technology, available today in BETA, designed to help people build stronger, more meaningful and more authentic networking relationships.

“Our isolation and difficulty with building relationships started long before the pandemic, but it has since become a crisis,” says keepwith® founder Megan Burke Roudebush. “People are hungry for ways to connect meaningfully – which is the driving force behind keepwith®. Real, authentic networking is hard. keepwith® makes it easy to connect with the world, colleagues, friends and extended networks the right way.”

Right now, keepwith® is seeking an inclusive BETA group of 10,000 users to test the platform through the end of May. Companies and organizations interested in testing keepwith® at their enterprises can contact keepwith®here and individuals interested in testing keepwith® can register online.

The technology has caught the attention of several organizations including the Girl Scouts, spearheaded by Girl Scouts of Florida, a Chicago asset management giant, and Three Commas. All three organizations are partnering with keepwith® and bringing the technology to their teams.

“Our company experienced a 400% increase in sales and a 50% decrease in cost of acquisition after incorporating keepwith®,” says Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of custom software development company AppIt Ventures—the company that partnered with keepwith® to build the keepwith® technology. “keepwith® transformed our networking process by allowing us to maximize our most meaningful relationships, helping us find our ideal clients more quickly. keepwith® has made a game changing impact on our business.”

The keepwith® app (available in iOS and Android) and web interface enable users to manage their networks in a new, more strategic and meaningful way through a fully personalized, interactive solution leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and natural language processing to provide specific, targeted suggestions that help users network the right way.

Whereas other networking platforms are overwhelmed with unwelcome messages and inauthentic connections, keepwith® is different.

Holistic solution : Brings networking activities with personal and professional connections into one place.

: Brings networking activities with personal and professional connections into one place. Double opt-in feature : Requires individuals to consent prior to proceeding with an introduction.

: Requires individuals to consent prior to proceeding with an introduction. Enhanced security : Placing top priority on user privacy and data security, keepwith ® will be SOC 2, GDPR and CCPA compliant.

: Placing top priority on user privacy and data security, keepwith will be SOC 2, GDPR and CCPA compliant. No ads or spam : Subscribing to keepwith ® means users won’t be bombarded by ads or messages they don’t want from people they don’t know.

: Subscribing to keepwith means users won’t be bombarded by ads or messages they don’t want from people they don’t know. No additional inbox to manage: Users have the option to correspond on the platform directly via text or email, making networking much more efficient.

To date, close to $1 million in seed money has been raised and the company has secured a commitment for Series A funding. The initial seed money funded efforts such as the app’s development, strategic partnerships, the keepwith® team, and content licensing. Series A funding details are still pending, but Roudebush and team plan to scale the organization and elevate the technology further, broadening keepwith’s reach. “Investors acknowledge the world needs a real networking platform now,” says Roudebush. “We know that every company, organization, conference and individual will benefit from keepwith®.”

About keepwith®

Headquartered in Chicago, keepwith®, a certified woman-owned business, is a SaaS platform helping the world network better. Through technology and education, keepwith® empowers people to form relationships that matter. For more information, visit: www.keepwith.com.

