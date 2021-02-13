Tech Startup BrandArmy Announces Key Hire of Agent Alden Reiman as VP of Digital Talent & Brand Partnerships

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DTC–BrandArmy, a direct fan-monetization tech startup for top digital talent and creators, announced today the hiring of Alden Reiman as Vice President of Digital Talent & Brand Partnerships. Reiman, most recently led digital talent for an LA-based boutique agency, and formerly worked at both CAA and the NFL.





Reiman brings a roster that includes digital creators Nathan Davis Jr., Trevor Stines, and Matthew Espinosa, amongst others. Reiman will lead scaling of talent channels on BrandArmy’s iOS and web platform and brand partnerships.

“In addition to Alden’s deep roster of digital talent, we’re excited Alden will lead agency services and brand partnerships at BrandArmy,” said BrandArmy CEO & Co-Founder Ramon Mendez. “His expertise and background will be invaluable as he also helps us build out our direct fan-monetization channels, helping elevate the relationship between ‘super fans’ and creators they love and follow.”

Based in Los Angeles, Reiman will work closely across the platform and agency divisions to expand and architect the careers of top creators.

“I look forward to continuing to create digital streams of revenue for my clients,” said Alden Reiman. “It’s incredibly thrilling to work alongside the fantastic team at BrandArmy in building a platform that uniquely serves creators in deepening relationships with their core audiences.”

About BrandArmy



BrandArmy, based in Dallas, TX, provides creators and influencers of all types the opportunity to create and manage their own private paywalled fan management and monetization channels. Within the direct fan-monetization space, BrandArmy offers top digital talent unlimited income potential with their best fans via mainstream brand-safe one-stop shop channels. BrandArmy leads with more in-app monetization features for talent than any other creator-fan platform with all age ranges of fans and talent welcome. BrandArmy.com

Contacts

Press Contact:

Precila Thephaphine | (817) 727-1573



BrandArmy Inc.



[email protected]