TCT 2022: Impella Enables Complete Revascularization, Improved Quality of Life and Native Heart Recovery

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) will highlight how Impella heart pumps help heart teams achieve more complete high-risk revascularization and heart recovery in the catheterization lab and operating room at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2022 Conference, held in Boston from September 16 to 19.





During the conference, physician-researchers will present clinical data demonstrating Impella leads to higher survival rates for cardiogenic shock patients and quality of life improvements for heart failure patients. Additional presentations and live cases will describe how Impella innovation and best practices have advanced safety and ease-of-use. Attendees can also receive hands-on Impella training and learn about future Impella technology.

Clinical Data Presentations:

Impella will be featured in presentations on topics that include a new analysis of data from the STEMI-DTU pilot randomized controlled trial and new data on cardiogenic shock and myocarditis outcomes from the J-PVAD registry in Japan. The J-PVAD registry is overseen by 10 Japanese professional societies, including the Japanese Circulation Society.

Abiomed’s preCARDIA technology to treat acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) will be featured in two presentations that provide data showing preCARDIA reduces stressed blood volume and improves urine sodium excretion in ADHF patients.

Additionally, Abiomed will host two symposia with physician-researchers discussing the benefits of Impella as a therapy for patients in cardiogenic shock and Impella-supported high-risk PCI. They are:

– This in-person symposium takes place on Saturday, September 17, from 12:45–1:45 pm EDT in the TCT Presentation Theatre. Navin K. Kapur, MD, Tufts Medical Center, Boston; Katherine Kunkel, MD, Piedmont Heart Institute, Atlanta; Junya Ako, MD, Kitasato University Hospital, Tokyo; and Jay Giri, MD, MPH, Penn Medicine, Philadelphia, will present on best practices for Impella use to improve cardiogenic shock survival. A panel discussion will take place that will also include William O’Neill, MD and Mir Babar Basir, DO, from Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. The CAD’s Out of the Bag: Achieving Heart Recovery in High-Risk Revascularization – This symposium is in-person and will be live streamed from the TCT World Connect Theatre on Sunday, September 18, from 12:30–1:30 pm EDT. Jonathan Hill, MD, Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital, London; and Kate Kearney, MD, University of Washington, Seattle, will discuss clinical trials and best practices for Impella-supported high-risk PCI. Additionally, Navin K. Kapur, MD, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, will discuss ventricular unloading and what can be learned from the STEMI-DTU randomized controlled trial. A panel discussion will take place that will also include Gregg Stone, MD, Mount Sinai Health System, New York; Amir Kaki, MD, Ascension St. John Hospital, Detroit; and Cindy Grines, MD, Northside Hospital, Atlanta.

A detailed agenda for each symposium is available at this link on the TCT website.

Technology and Training:

Physicians attending the conference can receive hands-on Impella best practice training in the TCT Training Pavilion on topics such as access and closure, Impella RP with SmartAssist insertion and advanced Impella management. The esteemed faculty teaching these courses are Rajiv Tayal, MD, Valley Health System, Ridgewood, NJ; Robert Salazar, MD, Memorial Hermann, Houston; and Dan Burkhoff, MD, PhD, Cardiovascular Research Foundation. A detailed agenda for each training is available at this link on the TCT website.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the Abiomed booth, in the TCT Exhibit Hall. Abiomed’s booth will feature the latest Impella technology, including Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist and Impella RP with SmartAssist. Future pipeline technology will be available to preview, including Impella ECP, Impella RP Flex, Impella BTR and preCARDIA. Additionally, advanced Impella trainers will be available to answer questions about Impella’s new heparin-free purge, provide a hands-on experience with the Impella simulator and guide attendees through Abiomed’s new virtual reality training technology.

Live Daily Recap Program:

Abiomed’s TCT daily recap program will broadcast live from 6:00–6:30 pm EDT on Saturday, September 17 through Monday, September 19. The program will summarize the day’s news from TCT. It will be hosted by Abiomed’s chief medical officer, Chuck Simonton, MD, and Abiomed’s vice president for professional education and medical communication, Seth Bilazarian, MD. To watch live, log on to www.heartrecovery.com.

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5® and Impella CP® with SmartAssist® are U.S. FDA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to reopen blocked coronary arteries.

Impella 2.5, Impella CP®, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0®, Impella LD® and Impella 5.5® with SmartAssist® are U.S. FDA approved to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart.

Impella RP® and Impella RP® with SmartAssist are U.S. FDA approved to treat right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant or open-heart surgery.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc., is a leading provider of medical technology that provides circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit: http://www.abiomed.com.

