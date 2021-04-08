TBWA Worldwide Continues to Innovate by Selecting DBM Cloud Systems to Accelerate Data Replication to Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure Clouds

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DBM Cloud Systems announced today that TBWA Worldwide, one of the world’s largest and most respected advertising agencies, selected and licensed DBM Cloud Systems’ Advanced Intelligent Replication Engine (AIRE). TBWA is using AIRE to automate the complex and time-consuming process of migrating and replicating data from on-premise object storage to AWS and Azure.

Many customers want to maintain control over their data while taking advantage of cloud services across multiple clouds. DBM Cloud Systems offers the first software-only data replication platform for petabyte-scale cloud migrations and cross-region data management. Through its patent pending policy-based software, DBM gives customers control of their data and flexibility to choose the best platform to use.

“We needed a highly-scalable software platform to help us manage our object data globally across multiple clouds,” said Kenneth Walden, Infrastructure Architect, at TBWAWorldwide. He added, “After evaluating a number of options we concluded that DBM Cloud Systems’ AIRE gives us increased performance and saves us time and money.”

“We are excited to help TBWAWorldwide accelerate their move to multiple clouds,” said Dixon Doll, Jr., CEO at DBM Cloud Systems. “In addition, our easy to use, software-only solution takes the risk out of large scale data migrations and gives customers the ability to replicate object data to multiple clouds.”

About DBM Cloud Systems

DBM Cloud Systems is a pioneer in advanced software-only cloud data management solutions. DBM’s AIRE data management platform enables enterprise-level IT professionals to rapidly replicate, migrate and securely encrypt petabyte-scale data volumes. DBM Cloud Systems is a venture-backed startup headquartered in Burlingame, California. Learn more at: http://www.dbmclouds.com.

About TBWAWorldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and to the AdAge A-List, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, TBWAMedia Arts Lab, TBWAWorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald’s, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group.

Contacts

Susan Habernigg



[email protected]

866.326.2537