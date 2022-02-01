Taqtile to Support Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering, Enabling Display of Highly Detailed 3D Models within Manifest®

Manifest Will Also Support Codeless Integration with Microsoft Power Apps, Demonstrated at Microsoft at Eurosatory Stand K350, Hall 5A

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Eurosatory show in Paris (June 13-17, Microsoft stand K350, Hall 5A), Taqtile will announce how its augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform, Manifest®, will unlock the power of hyper-realistic 3D content for deskless workers. Through support of Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering, 3D content once only available to CAD engineers will now be accessible through Manifest, empowering organizations to complete onboarding, training, and operational tasks quickly and seamlessly, in an immersive AR-enhanced environment.





With access to superior-quality 3D content, the Manifest platform maximizes its AR capabilities, providing added equipment realism to personnel working at the base or downrange. Making high-quality 3D images available in the Manifest AR environment can be invaluable for collaborative communication, especially when operating in high-pressure environments.

“Providing an avenue for securely and efficiently incorporating superior-quality, CAD-level 3D content into Manifest is an essential requirement for many of our customers,” explained Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. “Support of Microsoft Azure Remote Rendering within Manifest delivers the performance required to help defense organizations meet their goals for digitizing core procedures and achieving higher levels of operational readiness.”

Azure Remote Rendering brings the highest-quality 3D content and interactive experiences to mixed reality devices, using the computing power of Azure to render even the most complex models in the cloud. Azure Remote Rendering then streams these images to Manifest and head mounted displays (HMDs) like the HoloLens 2, so personnel can interact and collaborate with 3D content in amazing detail.

Manifest to Support Microsoft Power Apps

At the Eurosatory show, Taqtile will also demonstrate support for Microsoft Power Apps. Organizations can easily integrate the Manifest platform into other systems (SCADA, ERP, IIoT, LMS, etc.) without writing code, securely access data from multiple sources, and scale efficiently to meet the changing needs of organizations as they digitally transform their processes and operations.

Manifest also delivers AR-enabled, real-time expert guidance to operators. With Manifest, 3D content can be overlayed on equipment to highlight the precise location of issues or areas of concern. Pictures and videos can even be captured then viewed remotely by experts to better assist frontline workers. See-what-I-see video can also be shared in real time to facilitate remote collaboration with organization experts.

Live Demonstration at Eurosatory

The Manifest AR-enabled platform will be demonstrated on the HoloLens 2 in the Microsoft stand (K350, Hall 5A) at Eurosatory, June 13-17. Attendees can follow a routine maintenance procedure to inspect a physical aircraft front landing gear in the booth. Schedule a demonstration at Eurosatory.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/defense/.

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo



Taqtile



(206) 290-4431



[email protected]