Taqtile Helps Customers Harness the Power of AR-Enabled Work Instruction at Oracle Industry Lab

New Chicago Lab provides testing ground for enterprise customers to explore and innovate with solutions like Manifest from Taqtile

CHICAGO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oracle and Taqtile are joining forces to help organizations and their frontline, deskless workers solve critical business challenges at the Oracle Industry Lab. Opening today, the facility provides hands-on, simulated industry settings for customers to experiment, learn, and bring to life transformative technologies like the augmented reality (AR) enabled work-instruction platform, Manifest® from Taqtile.





With Manifest, an organization’s frontline workers have instant access to work-instruction content ranging from digitized manuals, step-by-step videos, and detailed holograms, enabling them to complete complex tasks more efficiently, more accurately, and more safely. At the lab, visitors will be able to interact with these advanced functions, as a well as Manifest’s unique remote-assistance capabilities. For example, deskless workers requiring additional support can connect with a company’s most experienced technicians and trainers anywhere, anytime. With real-time guidance via the Manifest AR environment, including see-what-I-see video, company experts can remotely facilitate problem solving.

“The Oracle Industry Lab provides an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with enterprise customers and explore new use cases and implementation scenarios for Manifest,” explained Joe Clukey, VP of sales and strategic partnerships, Taqtile. “Leveraging the power of the Manifest system with proven benefits of Oracle Database technology will deliver advanced functionality to our customers, such as the creation of work order systems that seamlessly sync between technicians in the field and headquarters.”

The 30,000-square-foot Oracle Industry Lab brings customers, technology partners, and the entire Oracle portfolio of solutions and decades of deep industry expertise together to incubate and demonstrate new solutions across industries. Supported by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the Oracle Industry Lab will first focus on use cases in utilities, construction and engineering, communications, and manufacturing.

“Many industries are at a crossroads as they look to navigate increasing regulatory, environmental, and customer-driven demands,” said Burcin Kaplanoglu, vice president, Oracle Industry Labs. “We built the Chicago lab to bring together leading innovators like Taqtile so we can jointly help customers shape bold ideas into powerful solutions that improve productivity, operational intelligence, and sustainability.”

