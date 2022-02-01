Taqtile Completes Hangar 51 Aviation-Industry Accelerator Program

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, a leader in AR-based work-instruction solutions for deskless employees, announces that it has completed the Hangar 51 aviation accelerator program. The Hangar 51 accelerator program is run by International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups with 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations and carrying around 118 million passengers each year (pre-COVID). Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK, and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Veiling, and LEVEL.





The Hangar 51 accelerator is an industry-leading initiative designed to rapidly test new technologies and evaluate their potential to transform the aviation industry. As part of the accelerator program, Taqtile demonstrated to IAG members how the advanced Manifest® augmented reality (AR) work-instruction platform can benefit airline maintenance and repair operations.

“Every year, the leaders across IAG select exciting, cutting-edge technologies to trial during the Hangar 51 accelerator program. Our group has now welcomed over 75 promising, innovative teams to co-work on initiatives aimed at transforming aviation. We are delighted to have worked with Taqtile on a trial with British Airways on Programme 6,” stated Dupsy Abiola, Head of Global Innovation, IAG.

With Manifest and a head mounted display or iPad, airline maintenance crew can intuitively access digital manuals and guidance, equipment-specific maintenance and repair procedures, animated 3D assembly and disassembly models, step-by-step videos, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge, improving maintenance and repair efficiencies. When instances arise where more detailed instruction is required, live remote assistance from the airline’s operations center or even from equipment OEMs is available.

“This unique accelerator program has been a great way to introduce airlines to cutting-edge technologies like Manifest which can help them improve the performance of technicians and engineers immediately,” said Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. “Through demonstrations of our AR-enabled work instruction platform over the 10-week program, airline industry leaders have gained a better understanding of the tangible benefits Manifest is capable of delivering.”

Maintenance knowledge experts can easily and quickly create custom, step-by-step digital work instructions overlaid on airline equipment. Expert authors can also make available supporting materials assisting in the repair or maintenance process, such as supplemental photographs, videos, PDFs, or manuals and documents, delivered in a hands-free heads-up display when needed. All of this instructional content can be accessed by frontline staff right at the location of the equipment, resulting in faster training and flawless execution of critical procedures.

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile's Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before.

